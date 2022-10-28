College Football Capsules

Mars Hill at UVa-Wise

Game time: Noon

Radio: 93.5, WAXM

Coming in: Mars Hill (5-2, 5-1) beat Carson-Newman, 44-13, last Saturday; UVa-Wise (2-6, 1-5) beat Erskine, 28-13, last Saturday.

What to watch for: This is the final home game of the season for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and it comes against one of the South Atlantic Conference’s best teams. … Mars Hill is allowing just 268.1 yards of total offense per game and the Mountain Lions have not allowed a 100-yard rusher this season. Head coach Tim Clifton has 156 career victories, seventh-best among active NCAA Division II coaches. … UVa-Wise snapped a six-game losing streak last week with a win at Erskine as defensive back Patrick Taylor’s interception return for a touchdown was the defining play. … Freshman tight end Brady Dalton (Carroll County) has four catches for 33 yards this season for UVa-Wise. His mom, Christy Gray Dalton, was a basketball and track and field star at Coeburn High School and later played for the women’s hoops team at UVa-Wise. … Former Virginia Governor and the namesake of a high school in Bristol, John S. Battle, attended Mars Hill when it was a junior college. … Every team in the South Atlantic Conference has at least one league loss. Wingate (7-1) at Lenoir-Rhyne (6-2) is the most important game on the SAC schedule today. … Mars Hill can’t overlook the UVa-Wise Highland Cavaliers with next week’s big matchup with Tusculum looming. Mars Hill and Tusculum are currently tied for first place in the SAC’s Mountain Division.

Carson-Newman at Emory & Henry

Game time: 1 p.m.

Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM

Coming in: Carson-Newman (2-4, 3-5) lost 44-13 last week at Mars Hill; Emory & Henry (3-3, 4-4) lost 35-9 week at Tusculum

What to watch for: Carson-Newman averages a conference-best 219 yards rushing with an option-based attack, but allows an average of 357 total yards. The Eagles feature 6-foot-4 James Madison transfer Braxton Westfield (60 yards receiving per game), senior linebacker Caleb Goins (John Battle) and senior quarterback Ivan Corbin, whose college stops have included Georgia Southern, Limestone and Tusculum. The C-N roster includes freshman quarterback Zane Whitson (Dobyns-Bennett), freshman offensive lineman Fletcher Gibson (West Ridge), senior running back Drew Morrison (Science Hill), junior tight end Tyler McCloud (John Battle), sophomore running back Shannon Wohlford (John Battle) and freshman receiver Hayden Sheerer (Dobyns-Bennett). Third-year head coach Mike Clowney holds several C-N records for tackles, while defensive coordinator Larry Slade has coached at a variety of major colleges including Tennessee...The Wasps are striving for a winning record in their debut season in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference. “That’s such a huge goal and we’ve talked to our players about it,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said. “If somebody would have told me before the season that we had an opportunity to have a winning record with three games left, I would have taken that. With Carson-Newman, we can’t give up big plays and we’ve got to do some new things with our run game. For the last two weeks, the opposing defense has been playing in our backfield. Our margin for error continues to be very small. To be successful in this league, we’ve got to play great defense and keep the ball.”…Wingate, which lost in overtime to E&H, is 7-1 overall and is tied for first in the SAC Piedmont division with a 5-1 mark…This senior day game will mark the home finale for the Wasps.

ETSU at Wofford

Game time: 1:30 p.m.

Radio: WXSM-AM 640 |104.9 NASH ICON

Coming in: ETSU (3-5, 1-5) lost to Samford, 55-45, last Saturday; Wofford (1-6, 1-3) def. The Citadel 31-16, on Oct. 15

What to watch for: ETSU has scored 78 points in its last two games and lost both of them. Tyler Riddell threw for a career-high 389 yards and five scores last week and the Bucs still lost by 10 points against Samford. The Terriers had won nine straight over ETSU, from 1999-2020, before the Bucs finally won last season. Wofford endured a 13-game losing skid that ended two weeks ago against The Citadel. Shawn Watson took over as interim head coach the week before that game after Josh Conklin resigned. If statistics can be trusted, the Bucs’ defense should get some relief this week. Wofford, which has scored double digits in points just four times this season, is last in the Southern Conference in scoring and total offense. The Terriers’ leading rusher (Kyle Parsons) is averaged 37.0 yards a game and QB Jimmy Welrick is completing 57.2 percent of his passes for five scores and five picks. ETSU running back Jacob Saylors, who leads the SoCon in all-purpose yards, has found the going tough in recent weeks with teams focused on stopping him, which has forced the Bucs to the air. ETSU’s Chandler Martin leads the SoCon in tackles with 82. ETSU will be off next week before finishing up by hosting Western Carolina and visiting Mississippi State to conclude the season.