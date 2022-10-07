College Football Capsules

Southwest Virginia Bowl V

UVA Wise at Emory & Henry

Game time: 1 p.m.

Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM

Coming in: UVA Wise (0-3, 1-4) lost 42-10 to Lenoir-Rhyne last Friday; Emory & Henry (2-1, 3-2) defeated Catawba 38-23 last Friday on homecoming.

What to watch for: UVA Wise outgained ODAC school Ferrum 573-246 in a season-opening 41-9 win. The Cavaliers have since dropped four straight games while averaging just 154 yards rushing and 20 points. UVA Wise, picked for seventh in the SAC preseason poll, went with sophomore Jalen Jackson (Roanoke Northside) at quarterback last week. Junior Jaevon Gillespie (Greeneville, Tenn.) leads the team with 379 yards rushing, but the former Greeneville star did not play against Lenoir-Rhyne. Linebackers Trevor Morris (North Chesterfield, Va.) and Job Whalen (College Park, Md.) have both collected 21 tackles…E&H ranks among the NCAA Division II leaders with just 97.2 yards allowed rushing per game as linebackers Ivan Phillips (Kingsport) and A.J. Burgess (Roxboro, N.C.) have been dominant. Kyle Short tops the ODAC with nine TD passes, while 6-foot-3 junior receiver Tmahdae Penn is first with 96.8 yards receiving per game and Grayson Overstreet has rushed for 430 yards. Former Gate City standout Logan Tomlinson has emerged as a force on the defensive line with 11 tackles. Senior punter Ethan Muncy (Tennessee High) averages 42.6 yards per punt, with seven kicks deposited inside the 20-yard line. This series, which dates back to 1994, has been billed as the Southwest Virginia Bowl. The Wasps lead the series by a 3-1 margin…SAC members Lenoir-Rhyne (No. 14) and Newberry (No. 19) are ranked in the latest AFCA Division II national poll. Ferris State (Mich.) is first. Tusculum (4-1) and Mars Hill (2-2) are tied atop the Mountain Conference of the SAC with 2-1 records. E&H is not eligible for the conference crown. The Wasps visit Mars Hill next Saturday at 2:30 on homecoming.

East Tennessee State at Virginia Military Institute

Game time: 1:30 p.m.

Radio: WXSM-AM 640 |104.9 NASH ICON

Coming in: ETSU (2-3, 0-3), lost to Chattanooga, 24-16, last Saturday; VMI (1-3, 0-1), lost to Western Carolina, 38-17, last Saturday.

What to watch for: The last two Southern Conference champions are still searching for their first league win of the season…ETSU has struggled to get its offense on track, while VMI has committed 10 turnovers and their quarterbacks have been sacked 18 times in four games… ETSU’s defense has been good enough to win games, currently sitting second in scoring defense (16.2), total defense (304.4), along with rush and pass defense…ETSU’s Jacob Saylors leads the SoCon with 112.0 yards rushing yards and 134.6 all-purpose yards…Chandler Martin leads the SoCon with 57 tackles and Alijah Huzzie is tops with three interceptions…Kicker Tyler Keltner continues to climb the ETSU scoring records…VMI is led on defense by Evan Eller, who is third in the SoCon with 42 stops…VMI has five interceptions and has held teams to 2-for-9 on 4th down conversion attempts…ETSU is 4-1 in the last five meetings with the Keydets, with the last four decided by seven points or less. VMI’s lone win was a 2019 overtime decision that ended after 1 a.m. due to storm delays in Johnson City…ETSU receiver Solomon Dunn from Science Hill formerly played at VMI…Former Abingdon standout Bishop Cook is listed as a freshman running back and cornerback for the Keydets.