COLLEGE FOOTBALL CAPSULES

Barton at UVa-Wise

Game time: 1 p.m.

Radio: WAXM, 93.5 FM

Coming in: UVa-Wise (1-1) lost at North Alabama, 49-17, last week; Barton (1-1) lost at Davidson, 37-17, last week.

What to watch for: It’s homecoming at Carl Smith Stadium and both these teams were projected to finish in the middle of the pack in the South Atlantic Conference’s preseason coaches poll. … The University of Virginia’s College at Wise was pegged for a seventh-place finish and Barton was predicted to place sixth. … Barton did not field a football team from 1951-2017 before reinstating the program. The Bulldogs bested UVa-Wise, 36-24, last season in the inaugural gridiron clash between the schools. … Barton relies on a rugged rushing attack with sophomore Jordan Terrell from Ramseur, North Carolina, averaging 138.5 yards per game on the ground. Terrell reeled off 296 rushing yards against the Highland Cavaliers last season. … UVa-Wise quarterback Lendon Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) has completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 524 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Eleven different receivers have caught passes for the Cavs. … This is the third straight road game for Barton.

Newberry at Emory & Henry

Game time: 1 p.m.

Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM

Coming in: Newberry (2-0) beat North Greenville, 29-22, last Saturday; Emory & Henry (1-1) beat Bluefield, 41-33, last Saturday.

What to watch for: The South Atlantic Conference did no favors in Emory & Henry’s first-ever SAC football games…All that awaits today is the defending SAC champs, who are currently ranked 9th in the American Football Coaches Association Division II football poll…E&H bounced back from a season-opening loss to Concord with a 41-33 revenge win last weekend at Bluefield, with Kyle Short throwing for three touchdowns and Grayson Overstreet rushing for 127 yards. Tmahdae Penn had a punt return and reception for TDs…The Todd Knight-coached Wolves are averaging 34.5 points and 420.5 yards on offense through two games…Newberry is 17-4 since the 2020 spring season…It is Sports Hall of Fame Induction day for the Wasps.

Furman at East Tennessee State

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM

Coming in: Furman (1-1) lost to Clemson, 35-12, last Saturday; East Tennessee State (1-1) loss to The Citadel, 20-17, last Saturday.

What to watch for: No. 19/20 ETSU makes its Southern Conference home debut against the Paladins, having dropped a three-point decision last week at The Citadel…Furman lost, but outgained Clemson, led by quarterback Tyler Huff, who is completing 78.8 percent of his pass attempts and is leading the team in rushing through two games...ETSU head coach George Quarles played at Furman and also spent the last five years as an offensive assistant for the Paladins…Furman has a convincing 27-9 lead in the series, although the Bucs prevailed 17-13 last season…Jacob Saylors has run for 250 yards and three scores, while Will Huzzie had 10 receptions for 118 yards and has caught three of Tyler Riddell’s four passing touchdowns…Chandler Martin set an ETSU school record with 23 tackles last week against The Citadel…It is Youth Day at Greene Stadium with all children 12 and under admitted free with a paid adult.