College Football Capsules

What to watch for: This game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was moved like many South Atlantic Conference games due to Hurricane Ian’s impact on the region. … The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has dropped three straight contests and the Highland Cavaliers have led at some point in all three of those games. … UVa-Wise has the best pass defense in the SAC (119.5 yards per game), but hasn’t been able to contain the run game as opponents are averaging 229.5 yards rushing against the Cavs. … Sophomore Robert Carter has been a bright spot for UVa-Wise. The former Dan River High School standout has four interceptions, 14 tackles and 394 kick return yards. … Drew Vermillion (Gate City) is averaging 39.4 yards on 24 punts for the Cavs. Only Wingate’s Ethan Evans (27) has punted more times than Vermillion among South Atlantic Conference players. … This will be the first Friday night game for UVa-Wise since a win over Mars Hill on April 2, 2021. ... Lenoir-Rhyne is ranked 19th in the latest American Football Coaches Association NCAA Division II poll. The only loss for the Bears was a 27-5 setback to Ferris State of Michigan, the top-ranked DII team in the nation. … Sophomore Dwayne McGee already has 2,513 career rushing yards for Lenoir-Rhyne, while junior Deondre Lester has 102 receptions over the course of his career. … UVa-Wise stunned Lenoir-Rhyne, 35-28, last season in a game that was also played at Carl Smith Stadium. A similar upset would be crucial for the Cavs as they are trending toward a sixth consecutive losing season.