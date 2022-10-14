College Football Capsules

Tusculum at UVa-Wise

Game time: Noon

Radio: WAXM, 93.5 FM

Coming in: UVa-Wise (1-5, 0-4) lost 34-14 at Emory & Henry last Saturday; Tusculum (5-1, 3-1) beat Carson-Newman 34-6 last Saturday

What to watch for: The University of Virginia’s College at Wise opened the 2016 season with a 13-10 double-overtime triumph over Tusculum in what was Dane Damron’s debut as the head coach of the Highland Cavaliers and Jerry Odom’s first game at the helm of Tusculum. … Things have gone in opposite directions for each man’s program since then. Damron is 24-39 in his seventh season guiding UVa-Wise, while Odom is 33-31 as the boss of the Pioneers. … UVa-Wise has lost five straight games – all by double figures. The only loss for Tusculum was a 27-10 setback to Wingate… Odom was once a linebacker at the University of Florida, an assistant coach with the Gators and played for the Orlando Predators of the Arena Football League. His roster has a Florida feel with quarterback Tre Simmons (1,223 passing yards, 11 touchdowns) from Tampa, Florida, and leading tackler Wesley Scott from Hobe Sound, Florida, among those shining from the Sunshine State for the Pioneers. … Freshman linebacker Grant Ferrell (Tennessee High) is on the Tusculum roster. … UVa-Wise’s four quarterbacks have combined to throw 14 interceptions compared to just four touchdown passes. Tusculum’s defense has picked off 10 passes and scored three defensive TDs. … UVa-Wise must win its final five games to avoid a sixth straight losing season.

Emory & Henry at Mars Hill

Game time: 2:30 p.m.

Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM

Coming in: Emory & Henry (3-1, 4-2) beat UVA Wise 34-14 last week; Mars Hill (3-1, 3-2) best Erskine 33-13 last week.

What to watch for: Defense is the calling card for Mars Hill. The Lions rank 14th among all Division II teams in rushing defense with just 75 yards allowed per game, while E&H allows 106 yards per game. West Florida transfer Jerven Newton is fourth in the South Atlantic Conference with an average of 106 yards rushing and senior linebacker Landon Honeycutt (Mount Pleasant, N.C) is second with 8.2 tackles per game. Senior quarterback Jimmy Urzua (Suwanee, Ga.) has thrown for 659 yards but is completing just 48% percent of his throws. The roster includes UVA Wise transfer Caleb Lominac at tight end. The Lions opened the season with a 44-7 loss at ETSU. Mars Hill, which posted an 8-3 record last season, was picked fourth in the SAC preseason poll. Veteran head coach Tim Clifton had success as an offensive coordinator at Ferrum…E&H quarterback Kyle Short leads the SAC with an average of 227 yards passing game and is tied for first in TD passes with 11. The junior from Lebanon, Ohio, displayed touch and timing last week, connecting on several difficult back-shoulder throws. Senior linebacker Ivan Phillips, who ranks second in the SAC with 8.7 tackles per game, was named the conference defensive player of the week after making 10 stops and returning for a fumble for a score. The Wasps are outscoring foes by an average margin of 28-22. E&H running backs Grayson Overstreet (501 yards rushing) and Justin Hill (158 yards) will be tested against the stout Mars Hill run defense…Mars Hill, E&H and Tusculum (5-1) are tied atop the SAC Mountain Division standings with 3-1 records. It will be homecoming today at scenic Meares Stadium.

ETSU at Mercer

Game time: 4 p.m.

Radio: WXSM-AM 640 |104.9 NASH ICON

Coming in: ETSU (3-3, 1-3) beat. VMI 44-21 last Saturday; Mercer (5-1, 3-0) beat Western Carolina 49-6 last Saturday.

What to watch for: Mercer is one of three Southern Conference schools tied for first place and ranked among the top 15 FCS teams in America. The Bears, who are sitting at 11th, have been dominant, leading all SoCon teams in scoring and total offense and defense. Mercer has scored at least 42 points in five wins, and allowed 14 or less, with the only exception being a loss at Auburn from the SEC. Coastal Carolina transfer Fred Payton has thrown for 1,433 yards, 16 touchdowns and no interceptions, with Ty James and Devon Harper combining for 52 receptions for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns. Isaac Dowling leads the Bears with 47 tackles, and is the reigning SoCon defensive player of the week. Mercer has six wins by an average of 33.2 points per game. Defending SoCon champ ETSU started the league slate 0-3 before winning at VMI last week. ETSU running back Jacob Saylors leads the SoCon with 743 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground and leads with 149.7 all-purpose yards. Chandler Martin is among the nation’s leaders with 66 tackles, while Alijah Huzzie is tied for second among FCS defenders with four interceptions. The Bucs are 4-3 against the Bears, winning four of the last five. ETSU welcomes another ranked foe, No. 15 Samford, to Greene Stadium next Saturday.