Tennessee 86, Vanderbilt 59
VANDERBILT (11-15, 2-10)
Garraud 5-17 3-4 16, Washington 5-9 2-3 12, Harbison 3-18 5-8 11, Allen 2-3 0-0 6, LaChance 1-6 2-2 4, Washington 2-3 2-2 8, Chambers 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 14-19 59.
TENNESSEE (18-9, 10-2)
Jackson 9-14 3-4 21, Horston 8-13 1-1 18, T. Darby 5-9 2-2 14, Walker 2-2 2-2 6, Striplin 3-7 0-6, Puckett 3-9 0-0 7, Hollingshead 2-7 3-4 7, Pissott 1-3 0-0 3, Franklin 0-0 3-6 3, Wynn 0-1 1-2 1, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Miles 0-0 0-0 0, E.Darby 0-0 0-0 0,
Vanderbilt 21 17 8 13 – 59
Tennessee 21 17 28 20 – 86
3-point goals: VB 7-19 (Garraud 3-9, Allen 2-3, Washington 2-2, Harbinson 0-3, LaChance 0-1, Brown 0-1); TN 5-19 (T.Darby 2-5, Horston 1-2, Puckett 1-4, Pissot 1-3, Jackson 0-2, Powell 0-2, Striplin 0-1). Reb: VB 25 (Garraud 8); TN 51 (Horston 9, Hollingshead 9); Ast: VB 13 (Harbison 3); TN 19 (Walker 8). Total fouls: VB 23; TN 22. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none.