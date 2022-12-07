 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Basketball NET Rankings

College Men

Through Monday, Dec. 5

(Top 25 only)

TEAM RECORD CURRENT PREVIOUS

Houston 8-0 1 1

UConn 9-0 2 2

Purdue 8-0 3 3

Tennessee 7-1 4 4

Mississippi St. 8-0 5 5

Maryland 8-0 6 6

Sam Houston 4-1 7 7

Virginia 7-0 8 9

Alabama 7-1 9 8

Texas 6-0 10 12

West Virginia 6-2 11 11

Indiana 7-1 12 10

Illinois 6-2 13 13

UCLA 7-2 14 14

Kansas 8-1 15 18

Utah St. 7-0 16 15

Saint Mary’s (CA) 6-3 17 16

Duke 8-2 18 17

Utah 7-2 19 19

New Mexico 7-0 20 27

Arkansas 7-1 21 25

Iowa 6-1 22 20

Auburn 8-0 23 21

Fla. Atlantic 6-1 24 23

Gonzaga 6-3 25 29

College Women

TEAM RECORD CURRENT PREVIOUS

South Carolina 8-0 1 1

Stanford 10-1 2 2

UConn 6-1 3 3

Indiana 9-0 4 4

LSU 9-0 5 5

Utah 7-0 6 6

NC State 8-1 7 7

Virginia Tech 8-0 8 8

Notre Dame 7-1 9 9

Creighton 7-1 10 10

North Carolina 6-1 11 11

Oregon 6-1 12 12

Michigan 9-0 13 14

Iowa St. 6-1 14 13

Ohio St. 8-0 15 15

Iowa 6-3 16 16

Duke 8-1 17 17

Arizona 7-0 18 18

Villanova 7-2 19 21

Illinois 7-2 20 19

Gonzaga 7-2 21 20

UCLA 8-1 22 22

Arkansas 10-0 23 23

Marquette 7-2 24 24

Middle Tenn. 5-2 25 26

*The NET, which stands for the NCAA Evaluation Tool, replaced the RPI after the 2017-18 season and it is used as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the NCAA tournament.

