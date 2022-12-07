College Basketball NET Rankings
College Men
Through Monday, Dec. 5
(Top 25 only)
TEAM RECORD CURRENT PREVIOUS
Houston 8-0 1 1
UConn 9-0 2 2
Purdue 8-0 3 3
Tennessee 7-1 4 4
Mississippi St. 8-0 5 5
Maryland 8-0 6 6
Sam Houston 4-1 7 7
Virginia 7-0 8 9
Alabama 7-1 9 8
Texas 6-0 10 12
West Virginia 6-2 11 11
People are also reading…
Indiana 7-1 12 10
Illinois 6-2 13 13
UCLA 7-2 14 14
Kansas 8-1 15 18
Utah St. 7-0 16 15
Saint Mary’s (CA) 6-3 17 16
Duke 8-2 18 17
Utah 7-2 19 19
New Mexico 7-0 20 27
Arkansas 7-1 21 25
Iowa 6-1 22 20
Auburn 8-0 23 21
Fla. Atlantic 6-1 24 23
Gonzaga 6-3 25 29
College Women
TEAM RECORD CURRENT PREVIOUS
South Carolina 8-0 1 1
Stanford 10-1 2 2
UConn 6-1 3 3
Indiana 9-0 4 4
LSU 9-0 5 5
Utah 7-0 6 6
NC State 8-1 7 7
Virginia Tech 8-0 8 8
Notre Dame 7-1 9 9
Creighton 7-1 10 10
North Carolina 6-1 11 11
Oregon 6-1 12 12
Michigan 9-0 13 14
Iowa St. 6-1 14 13
Ohio St. 8-0 15 15
Iowa 6-3 16 16
Duke 8-1 17 17
Arizona 7-0 18 18
Villanova 7-2 19 21
Illinois 7-2 20 19
Gonzaga 7-2 21 20
UCLA 8-1 22 22
Arkansas 10-0 23 23
Marquette 7-2 24 24
Middle Tenn. 5-2 25 26
*The NET, which stands for the NCAA Evaluation Tool, replaced the RPI after the 2017-18 season and it is used as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the NCAA tournament.