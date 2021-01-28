COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Bucs sit on top of Southern Conference

Despite all the issues the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team has had with COVID-19 forcing postponements of games, the Buccaneers will enter Saturday in first place in the Southern Conference.

ETSU (9-5, 5-1) moved into that position after The Citadel upset Wofford on Wednesday night while the Buccaneers were sitting at home due to coronavirus issues with Chattanooga.

First place is nice, but not of great concern right now for ETSU men’s basketball coach Jason Shay with more than 10 league games still on the slate.

“I am not really worried about where we are at right now, we are worried about where we are going and can we continue to improve,” said Shay, whose Buccaneers are ahead of both North Carolina-Greensboro and Wofford, who are 6-2 in the SoCon standings. “We have got a long ways to go so it is kind of like the polls early in the season, they really don’t mean anything.

“We have got to continue to play good basketball and let the chips fall where they need be. I know where we are at and what the standings look like, but there is a lot of basketball left to be played.”

The Citadel, which did its part to get ETSU into first place, is next for the Buccaneers on Saturday at Freedom Hall. Tip is slated for 4 p.m.