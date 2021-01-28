COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Bucs sit on top of Southern Conference

Despite all the issues the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team has had with COVID-19 forcing postponements of games, the Buccaneers will enter Saturday in first place in the Southern Conference.
ETSU (9-5, 5-1) moved into that position after The Citadel upset Wofford on Wednesday night while the Buccaneers were sitting at home due to coronavirus issues with Chattanooga.
First place is nice, but not of great concern right now for ETSU men’s basketball coach Jason Shay with more than 10 league games still on the slate.
“I am not really worried about where we are at right now, we are worried about where we are going and can we continue to improve,” said Shay, whose Buccaneers are ahead of both North Carolina-Greensboro and Wofford, who are 6-2 in the SoCon standings. “We have got a long ways to go so it is kind of like the polls early in the season, they really don’t mean anything.
“We have got to continue to play good basketball and let the chips fall where they need be. I know where we are at and what the standings look like, but there is a lot of basketball left to be played.”
The Citadel, which did its part to get ETSU into first place, is next for the Buccaneers on Saturday at Freedom Hall. Tip is slated for 4 p.m.
“Obviously I think parity in this league is at all-time high and The Citadel has always been dangerous because they shoot the 3 and they shoot so many,” said Shay, of the Bulldogs, who average 13 3s on 32 attempts a game. “No games this year are going to be easy so we are preparing [like] we are going to have tough one come Saturday.”
The Citadel (9-4, 2-4) won its first eight games of the season, but the Bulldogs’ 77-69 win over Wofford snapped a four-game league losing skid. They have reached the century mark three times, once in a 110-103 loss at another three-point happy club in VMI.
ETSU, which surrendered 81 points in an 11-point win over those same Keydets earlier this month, would rather not get in a shooting contest with the Bulldogs.
“We always talk about holding teams in the 60s, if we can keep them close to the 60s or low 70s, I will be happy with that,” Shay said. “We have got to be able to score and not put so much pressure on our defense. They go hand in hand.”
Leading The Citadel are Hayden Brown, who is contributing 21.0 points and 10.3 rebounds a contest and Kaiden Rice, who is tallying 19.2 points a game. Fletcher Abee (11.7 ppg) and Tyler Moffe (10.4 ppg) can also score for the Bulldogs.
“They are averaging about 40 points between the two of them,” said Shay, of Brown and Rice, “so you have got to be able to slow them down and then try to work your way to getting the other guys stopped.”
ETSU counters with a trio of double-digit scorers, including Lederrius Brewer (16.8 ppg, 5.1 reb), who joined Brown earlier this week on the Lou Henson Award watch list, which goes to the top mid-major player in the country at the end of the season.
Damari Monsanto is contributing 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds a game, and is expected to play with a torn ligament on a pinky finger, while point guard David Sloan (10.6 ppg, 4.3 assists) is another double digit scorer for the Bucs.
ETSU, which will play three games next week, has had seven days to prepare for the Bulldogs, working to control the boards, limit turnovers and finding good shots while playing their usual stingy defense.
“We can continue to work on ourselves. I don’t know if it is an advantage, sometimes I like to play and stay in rhythm,” said Shay, whose Buccaneers had a two-week break, and then played four games in a span of one week. “This disruption, you always worry about. We were in some type of a flow, we played four games in seven days, played pretty well, played really good competition and we were able to go 3-1.
“Then to miss a playing date on Wednesday, we have had plenty of practices, but just trying to continue to be sharp and get the team to improve on the things that have plagued us a little bit and get ready to play for Saturday.”
Shay said the Buccaneers didn’t change anything in their extended preparation time for the Bulldogs.
“We just tend to go about our business and go as hard as we can and I think conditioning is really important,” said Shay, who has continued to remind his players about the importance of following COVID-19 protocols to avoid any further game postponements and delays. “I think our kids’ conditioning continues to improve after our last pause so that is important because these games are going to start to get ramped up.
“They are going to become more important, each game is going to become more difficult as we move on later into this conference season. We have got to continue to improve to maintain the level of where we are at right now so that we give ourselves the best chance at the end when it is all said and done.”
