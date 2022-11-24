College Basketball Boxes

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Appalachian St. 74, ETSU 70

APPALACHIAN ST. (5-2)

D.Gregory 3-9 8-8 14, Huntley 3-6 2-3 8, Pearson 0-2 0-0 0, Boykin 5-7 2-2 13, Harcum 3-10 2-4 11, Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Abson 1-5 0-2 2, Walker 5-8 2-3 12, Mantis 4-6 0-1 10, Teasett 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 16-23 74.

ETSU (3-3)

Haynes 5-11 6-8 16, Jancek 2-2 1-2 5, Taylor 5-8 0-0 13, King 3-9 2-2 9, Strothers 4-13 1-1 11, Tipler 4-7 3-5 13, Shaw 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, J.Gregory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 13-18 70.

Halftime_ETSU 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 6-21 (Harcum 3-8, Mantis 2-3, Boykin 1-3, D.Gregory 0-1, Walker 0-1, Teasett 0-2, Huntley 0-3), ETSU 9-23 (Taylor 3-4, Strothers 2-3, Tipler 2-4, Shaw 1-2, King 1-6, Smith 0-1, Haynes 0-3). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 29 (Abson 7), ETSU 33 (Haynes 12). Assists_Appalachian St. 12 (D.Gregory, Brown, Abson 3), ETSU 14 (Strothers 7). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 16, ETSU 16. A_3,825 (6,149).

