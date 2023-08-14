MARION, Va. – Austin Coe will be easy to spot on the Marion football team this fall.

Just watch for the 6-foot-6, 265-pound senior defensive end with a 6-foot-9 wingspan.

“I’ve worked to get bigger and stronger over the past year. That work paid off,” Coe said.

Since the conclusion of the 2022 wresting season, Coe said he has grown one and a half inches while adding 50 pounds.

What’s the secret to that spurt?

“Peanut butter and oats,” Coe said. “Our head coach [Jack Ginn] put me on that special diet to add weight and I’ve been eating over 5,000 calories a day.”

Thanks to some promotional work by Ginn, college football coaches at various levels expressed interest in Coe.

The payoff came over Easter weekend when Coe accepted an offer to play for the Air Force Academy Falcons.

“It was a dream come true,” Coe said. “The Air Force invited me out to the campus in Colorado Springs. I talked where I grew up, how I was raised and how I carry myself.”

The visit went well on both sides.

“Yes, I decided to commit to play football there on the day of my visit,” Coe said.

Coe said he also received a full scholarship offer from the University of Connecticut.

“The help of Coach Ginn was a key factor in this,” Coe said. “He has all sorts of connections from his different coaching stops at the college level, and he sent my film to Air Force and other schools across the country.

“I went to a couple camps this past summer and talked to Virginia Tech quite a bit, but I told them that I found my home at Air Force.”

Ginn knows football. The Richlands native and Emory & Henry graduate had stints as an assistant coach at Emory & Henry, Shepherd, Wartburg, Grand Valley State and compiled a 23-17 record as the head coach at North Carolina Wesleyan from 2004-2007. He led NCW to a NCAA Division III playoff win.

“Austin is the first FBS [Football Bowl Subdivision] recruit at Marion in like 50 years and he’s worked for it,” Ginn said. “We will use him at tight end in spots this season, but his future is on defense. He should be our most productive player.”

The road to stardom began in Coe’s freshman year where he started half the season at middle linebacker.

“That was intimidating,” Coe said. “We didn’t have much depth and I didn’t a have a lot of knowledge of the position, but that game experience helped.”

Coe saw duty at offensive tackle and tight end as a sophomore before settling into his current role at defensive end where he has terrorized opposing quarterbacks.

For help with agility, leverage and endurance, Coe has competed on the Marion wrestling team the past two years.

“I came close to qualifying for the state tournament last season, but the heavyweight class was loaded with tough guys like [Region 2D champion] Brady Sturgill from Wise Central,” Coe said. “I definitely want to make state this season.”

To accomplish that mission, Coe has been attending wresting workouts twice a week after football practice. After relying on his athleticism and strength last season, Coe wants to become the total package.

“I’ve been focusing on fundamentals,” Coe said. “Instead of having to think on the mat, I want things to become instinctual.”

While his future appears bright, Coe has more immediate concerns.

“I’m not worried about college now. I’m focused on my senior year here at Marion and I’m super excited about it,” Coe said. “This is Coach Ginn’s second season and the vibe within the program is insane.”

As for being the center of attention from opposing coordinators and linemen, Coe has no problem.

“I realize that teams will be looking for me during games, and that’s fine,” Coe said. “I’ve worked on my technique and improved my size, and I’m ready to lead my team the best I can.

“I know Marion has had athletes compete at the Division I level in basketball. Having the chance to play for at NCAA Division I school in football seemed a little out of reach at first, but the stars aligned and I feel very blessed by the opportunity.”

There is one more piece of bad news for Marion opponents.

“I’m still growing,” Coe said.