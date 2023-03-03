HILLSVILLE, Va. - Junior guard Taylor Clay burned the cords for 36 points and Eastside used a 9-0 run closing the first half to break open a close game before cruising through the second half to a 71-49 win over Fort Chiswell in a Class 1 girls’ basketball state quarterfinal game held at Carroll County High School.

The Spartans, who led wire-to-wire, also had Alexis Carter chip in 12 points to the win as Eastside improved to 23-5 for the season. Sophomore guard Azzy Hammons was held 12 points below her average as she bucketed nine points.

The game was close throughout most of the first half. Eastside held a 14-11 lead at the end of the first quarter behind 11 points from Clay. The Spartans led 9-4 on an inbounds layup by Clay with 4:04 remaining in the period, but Fort Chiswell rebounded to close to 11-10 on consecutive threes by Lindsay Adams a minute later.

In the second stanza, Clay added nine points and the Spartans outshot the Pioneers 21-13 to go into halftime on top 35-24. With the game tied 22-22 at the 3:09 mark, Eastside’s Reagan McCoy scored off a feed from Hammons to break the deadlock and the Spartans weren’t really challenged thereafter. Leading 26-24 at the 1:36 mark, the Spartans ended the period on a 9-0 burst that included three baskets off steals in the final 29 seconds of the half.

Eastside kept the offense cranking during the third period as the Spartans rolled over the Pioneers 23-11, getting 10 more points from Clay, including a pair of triples. The Spartans opened the quarter with a 10-5 run and led 45-29 midway through the chapter when Carter sank a pair of free throws. Putbacks by Clay and Shelby Stanley opened the lead to 49-29 with 3:23 left and the game was never in doubt from there.

Getting back-to-back treys from Kaylie Rasnick and Clay, the first at the 2:25 mark of the third, Eastside went to the fourth quarter on top 58-35 before sealing the victory by hitting nine of 11 free throws down the stretch to win going away.

Fort Chiswell, whose season ended with a 20-9 record, got 18 points by Blair Jackson and 16 off the bench by Adams. Adams tossed in five of the Pioneers’ 10 3-pointers.

With the win, Eastside advanced to the Class 1 state semifinals for a rematch with familiar foe John I. Burton, which scored a 68-47 win over Eastern Montgomery on Friday night. It will be the fifth time this season the Cumberland District foes have met.