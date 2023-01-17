City to allocate funds for landfill work

BRISTOL, Va. — The city is preparing to re-allocate monies to fund work at its problematic landfill.

At its Jan. 24 meeting the Bristol Virginia City Council is scheduled to allocate about $24 million between its general fund and solid waste operating fund to pay for current and future projects. The city is installing a series of projects, developed by a state panel of experts, to try and address odor and emissions concerns with the quarry landfill.

The legal notice of the public hearing of the meeting contains different, higher totals but that is because each entry must be listed twice — going out of one fund and going into the other, City Manager Randy Eads said.

The legal notice specifies a total appropriation of $39.12 million, with $23.42 million going to the solid waste fund for fiscal 2022-23 and $15.70 million to the general fund.

“We have $8.7 million that is coming from ARPA [federal American Rescue Plan Act],” Eads said of funds that have been earmarked for landfill work and sitting in city coffers. “And $15.7 million is coming from the general fund.

“How you get to that $39 million [in the notice] is you are counting the general fund [appropriation] twice because it’s going from the general fund to the solid waste disposal fund,” Eads said. “What we’re [actually] spending is $24.4 million.”

The money will be designated to fund both work that is already contracted and occurring and future work. Some of it could carry over in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, Eads said.

“It will pay for the sidewall work that is going on now. It will pay for the large-diameter well field that is going to go in, some landfill cover and shaping and the benzene removal [project],” Eads said.

“All but $1 million is listed twice because the million is for some legal fees,” city CFO Janet Jennings said.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., on Jan. 24.

Sidewall odor mitigation system construction continued last week at the landfill, the city announced Friday. Concrete has been applied to the walls for the first 222 feet.

Contractor SCS Field Services is currently placing dirt and stone in preparation for the placing of second perforated pipe. The first piping was installed in mid-December, according to the city.

In a diagram provided by the city, the odor system includes two pipes to collect gaseous odors along the sidewall, with that gas sent to the flare to be burned off. The design is to be applied along the remaining 4,700 feet of sidewall, with layers of clay and soil atop the design and a geomembrane employed along the rock walls of the landfill.

That work is expected to cost about $12 million. The project to remove benzene from the landfill’s wastewater discharge is expected to cost about $6.5 million while expanding the gas well collection system is expected to cost about $2.3 million.

The deadline for bids for the next project is Jan. 20.