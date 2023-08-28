BRISTOL, Tenn. — Students in Bristol Tennessee City Schools outperformed students across the state in most state growth and achievement measures, according to newly released 2022-2023 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) data.

Additionally, the district achieved a Level 5 composite score on Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System data, the highest distinction available from the Tennessee Department of Education and characterized by the state as "significant evidence that the district's students made more growth than expected, according to a statement from the school district.

"I am excited for our students, teachers, and families to share the great news that their hard work is showing results in our TVAAS growth and achievement data," said Annette Tudor, director of schools. "TVAAS is one measure we use to help us assess learning, as we realize not all students start at the same place. I am proud of our students for their strong achievement and grateful for our exceptional teachers for their commitment to helping them reach their goals. The measures we are putting in place to accelerate learning are proving effective."

Other highlights from the newly released data include:

■ District Level 5 distinction in all content areas: literacy, numeracy, science, and social studies

■ All district school composite scores are at 'met expectations' (Level 3) or 'above expectations' (Level 4 or 5)

■ Five schools, Anderson Elementary, Avoca Elementary, Tennessee Middle School, Tennessee High School and Tennessee Online Public School, had Level 5 composite scores.

■ Three Level 5 schools in Literacy: Anderson Elementary, Tennessee Middle School, and Tennessee Online Public School

■ Five Level 5 schools in Numeracy: Avoca Elementary, Holston View Elementary, Tennessee Middle School, Tennessee High School, and Tennessee Online Public School

"We are committed to ensuring all students have the supports they need to achieve success," Tudor said. "We continue to thoughtfully prioritize funds, which allows us to focus our eff orts on accelerating learning by addressing the individual needs of students. Our priorities include high-dosage, low-ratio tutoring and adoption of high-quality instructional materials to support teachers in the classroom."

TVAAS is just one measure schools and districts use to assess learning. In July, the TDOE released TCAP achievement data for districts in English language arts (ELA), mathematics, science, and social studies, Tudor said. Achievement results also showed Bristol students met and exceeded expectations in several categories:

English language arts proficiency for all grades in the district was 45% compared to the state average of 38.1%, and third grade ELA proficiency increased from 40.9% to 51.1%.

Math proficiency for all grades in the district was 45.2% compared to the state average of 33.8%, and third and fourth graders showed the highest gains with a 12 percentage-point increase, followed by seventh graders with an 11.4 percentage-point increase.

Science proficiency for all grades in the district was 50.7% compared to the state average of 43.1%. Third graders showed the largest increase in proficiency with a 20.9 percentage-point gain in students meeting and exceeding expectations.

Social studies proficiency for all grades in the district was 62% compared to the state average of 43.1%, and the largest increases were seventh graders with a 5.2 percentage-point gain and in U.S. history with a 4.5 percentage-point gain in students meeting or exceeding expectations.