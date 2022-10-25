Circled on the calendar; Goins returns to E&H with Eagles

There was a time when Caleb Goins was a frequent visitor to Emory & Henry College.

He and his childhood pal Sean Grande, the son of former E&H assistant football coach Rob Grande, spent plenty of time exploring every part of the grounds of the college located off Interstate 81’s Exit 26.

“I went to a ton of their football and basketball games growing up with Sean and spent numerous weekends up there with friends playing basketball, football on the turf, playing golf, working out in the weight room and just goofing around on the campus,” Goins said.

The 2018 John Battle High School graduate will be back at Fred Selfe Stadium on Saturday, this time as a fifth-year senior outside linebacker for the Carson-Newman University Eagles as his team tangles with new South Atlantic Conference foe E&H at 1 p.m.

This is not just another game for Goins.

“Ever since the news came out Emory & Henry was joining the conference I was excited to play in this game and it’s the only game I was actually hoping was away,” Goins said. “For sure, I’ve had this game circled on my calendar.”

It’ll be Senior Day festivities for the Wasps, something Goins came close to eventually taking part in when he was weighing his college choices.

“Emory was actually the first school that got in contact with me and recruited me,” Goins said. “When I was making a decision it really came down to Carson-Newman and Emory. Obviously, I came to C-N but it wasn’t an easy choice to not go to the school I grew up familiar with.”

He has found a home in Jefferson City, Tennessee, and is just two tackles shy of notching the 100th stop of his collegiate career.

Goins was part of an Eagles team that reached the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2019, the same season in which he scored a touchdown after recovering a blocked punt in a game against Catawba.

He had 62 tackles last season, including 11 in one game against Newberry. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound Goins has the fifth-most tackles for Carson-Newman this season with 32 stops.

“The thing that impresses me most about Caleb is his ability to stay calm under pressure, make good decisions and lead by example,” said C-N coach Mike Clowney. “As a player, I would describe Caleb as intelligent, hard-working and diligent.”

Admirable is the fact that Goins paid his dues.

After amassing 262 tackles during his high school career at Battle, Goins rose from the bottom of the depth chart when he arrived at Carson-Newman to becoming a reliable starter.

“Coming from Southwest Virginia you don’t realize how different football is in other places and how much better guys are at the next level,” Goins said. “In modern football, guys come in and think they should immediately get playing time, but that’s not how it works at this level.

“As a freshman you have to come in and develop. You have to develop mentally, spiritually and obviously physically. I had doubts and I know other guys have doubts, but you have to trust the process. Now that I am on the opposite end of that, I’m so glad I trusted the process and allowed the coaches to develop me into the player that I am now. Too many guys don’t believe in the process and ultimately never get to where they want to go.”

Carson-Newman is 3-5 after winning just one game last season. The highlight was a 24-14 win over Newberry earlier this month when the Wolves were ranked nationally.

“Beating Newberry was a great moment for us and for me,” Goins said. “We know we are a good football team, but we haven’t been consistent in putting that together each week. The Newberry game was the first week that we played up to our capabilities and the outcome of that game reflected that.”

With three games remaining on the schedule, the goals are simple for Goins.

“When you are a fifth-year senior you don’t care as much about the personal achievements anymore,” Goins said. “You just want to win.”

He’ll be Coach Goins one day as he is currently getting his master’s degree in education and hopes to mentor football players at the high school or college level.

“Caleb has all the characteristics of a successful person and I can't wait to see what the Lord is going to do with his life,” Clowney said. “We are super grateful to have the opportunity to coach him.”

Before he exchanges his helmet and shoulder pads for a cap and whistle, Goins gets to go against the school he grew up watching.

“I have a lot of family, friends and former coaches who went to school there,” Goins said. “When our schedule was released and it showed we played at Emory I got at least five or six text messages from friends telling me they were coming to this one. “