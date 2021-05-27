Animal Shelter of Sullivan County 423-279-2741 animal.shelter@sullivancountytn.gov 380 Massengill Rd, Blountville, TN, 37617 View on PetFinder
BRISTOL, Tenn. — One person died Wednesday when their vehicle crashed into South Holston Lake.
Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.
WISE, Va. — If you’ve ever taken a French class at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, you probably had Michael O’Donnell, a high-en…
ABINGDON, Va. — A man from Bristol, Tennessee, has been identified as the person that died Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in Washing…
Those bells Ella Maiden first heard three years ago weren’t meant to announce her arrival at Patrick Henry. Looking back, maybe they should have been.
For nearly three hours, the Washington County Planning Commission debated Monday on whether to allow the “Rodeo in the Valley” to happen this coming weekend along Reedy Creek Road.
A Giles High School baseball fan dejectedly made his way through the parking lot in Big Stone Gap on a June day in 1996 and prepared to make the long drive back to Pearisburg, Ripplemead, Pembroke or whichever part of that area near the West Virginia state line he called home.
BRISTOL, Va. — Organizers of the planned “Rodeo in the Valley” on the outskirts of Bristol, Virginia, have won sponsorship with Rural King.
BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol, Tennessee man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck late Monday in Washington County near Bristol, according to the Virginia State Police.
