CiCi
A 23-year-old woman died following a boat accident on South Holston Lake in Tennessee on Memorial Day.
Rye Cove was pegged for a last-place finish in the Cumberland District preseason coaches poll, was seeded fifth for the league’s tournament and ended up with a third-place finish and a spot in the VHSL Region 1D tournament.
Far Southwest Virginia squads compete in baseball, softball, boys soccer and girls soccer contests on the docket today.
Human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department Monday morning.
Tazewell freshman sensation Carly Compton grew up pitching to junior catcher Hannah Hayes.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Paul Classen, 23, died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital later that day, after a dramatic rescue operation.
The classification and district might have changed, but the winning ways remain for the Lebanon High School Pioneers.
Every baseball coach loves a player like Ryan Mix.
Buchanan’s blast completes epic comeback for Lebanon in Region 1D semis; Pioneers face Chilhowie in title game
A nightmarish start turned into a euphoric ending for Lebanon High School junior Seth Buchanan on Wednesday as he blasted the most heroic home run of his life and saved his team’s season.