Chuckey man arrested on numerous charges following wreck

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - A Chuckey man faces more than 10 charges after he crashed a stolen vehicle and fled, leaving a baby inside the car all while being in possession of drugs and guns, police said Monday.

Johnny Thornburg, 28, has been charged with child abuse and neglect, theft of property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule VI narcotics for resale, schedule II, III, and IV drug violations, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, vehicle registration violation, driving on revoked license, due care, and duty to give info and render aid.

Sullivan County deputies were called to a car accident on John B. Dennis Highway near Moreland Drive on Sunday, Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported Monday. When deputies arrived, witnesses stated the driver had fled the scene and that a 4-month-old had been left inside the vehicle. However, construction workers doing work nearby removed the baby from the car prior to the arrival of deputies, the release said.