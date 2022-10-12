Chris Isaak, Wizards of Winter are 'must sees' this December

Christopher CrossTexan Christopher Cross built a massive career while firmly ensconced in the middle of the road.

Not quite pop. Definitely not rock. Cross brings what’s been branded as adult contemporary music to Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, Friday, Oct. 14. Tickets are quickly whittling away.

And why not? Cross carved a distinctive style for himself during the early 1980s. Such breezy songs as “Sailing” and “Ride Like the Wind” championed easy-does-it sounds amid the height of America’s disco and punk rock eras. Cross was alternative before the word was widely applied to music. He won five Grammys and even won an Oscar for 1981’s “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do).”

If You Go

Who: Christopher Cross

When: Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $52.04-$103

Info: (423) 274-8920

Web, audio and video: www.christophercross.com

Between the VinesQuite tangled are the considerable vines of music. Myriad styles and musicians make for quite a stir of songs.

Shaken and perhaps stirred as well, Abingdon Vineyards hosts Between the Vines: Music & Culture Festival. Slated to get underway Friday, Oct. 14, the three-day fest runs through Sunday, Oct. 16 in Abingdon. Be sure to check Abingdon Vineyards’ website for multiple VIP and ticket options, several of which includes a tour of the winery and even a bottle of wine.

Acoustic folk rock veterans Acoustic Syndicate headline Between the Vines. Steeped in positive messages, they lead a lineup that includes Philadelphia alt rockers Mo Lowda & The Humble. It’s three days and nights of life-loving music. Set in the bucolic surroundings of Abingdon Vineyards, Between the Vines punctuates the year’s festival fare for the area. With its mix of local, regional and national acts on tap, the festival brands as vintage in the making.

If You Go

What: Between the Vines: Music & Culture Festival

Who: Acoustic Syndicate, Mo Lowda & The Humble, Consider the Source, Yam Yam, Mungion, Songs from the Road Band, Kentucky Ruckus, Sam Burchfield, Andrew Scotchie, Fritz & Co., Jamie Collins, Adam Bolt, etc.

When: Friday, Oct. 14-Sunday, Oct. 16, 2 p.m.

Where: Abingdon Vineyards, 20530 Alvarado Road, Abingdon

Admission: $40 Friday general admission, $50 Saturday general admission, $30 Sunday general admission; $80 weekend general admission pass

Info: 276-623-1255

Web, audio and video: www.abingdonvineyards.com

Rory BlockOn the road and records for more than 50 years, country blues musician Rory Block embarks upon the historic Down Home in Johnson City, Tennessee Monday, Oct. 17. She’s legendary. Schooled on the guitarists of Mississippi’s musically fertile Delta, Block’s nearly 40 albums launched from and then enhanced what she learned from such masters as Son House.

Amazingly, Block’s life and career runs quite parallel with that of another female blues guitarist, Bonnie Raitt. Block is from New Jersey, Raitt from California. Block was born two days before Raitt in 1949. Each developed their own style of blues. Block leans far more traditional and acoustic. Block’s voice and guitar work provide a stout bridge to deep veins of American blues gold, routes through which she’s established her own thing.

If You Go Who: Rory Block

When: Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City

Admission: $25

Info: (423) 929-9822

Web, audio and video: www.roryblock.com

Music NotesChris Isaak is coming to Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee. See the man responsible for 1990’s international smash “Wicked Game” at the Paramount Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Isaak capitalizes on throwback music. He’s a natural connection to Sun Records of the 1950s, as demonstrated on his 2011 album “Beyond the Sun,” even though his style does not embrace rockabilly’s bombast. He’s more subtle, as throughout his superb album from 1993, “San Francisco Days.” His vocals akin to Roy Orbison, Isaak’s atmospheric and moody music oftentimes bears a distinctively cinematic feel.

Tickets are on sale now for $97.54 to $173. For more information call (423) 274-8920 or visit https://paramountbristol.org. One can also drop by the box office at 518 State Street, Bristol, Tennessee.

Welcome back, Wizards of Winter. The Wizards of Winter return to The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, Thursday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.

Composed of former members of such classic rock stalwarts as Alice Cooper’s band, Def Leppard, Blue Oyster Cult, Rainbow, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, New Jersey-based Wizards of Winter feature a show constructed with palpably dramatic music and majestic lights. It’s a spectacular show.

Launched from their album, “The Christmas Dream,” The Wizards of Winter celebrate Christmas in uproarious fashion. Heavy metal guitar jibes with classical violin and keyboards on overdrive. Statuesque vocals to match, the show heralds Christmas in exalted manners. As with Chris Isaak at the Paramount, The Wizards of Winter at The Cameo is a can’t miss concert.

Tickets can be had for $40 to $59. For more information call (276) 296-1234 or visit https://thecameotheater.com. Tickets can also be bought at the box office located at 703 State Street, Bristol, Virginia.

Nashville’s New West Records spins this week’s free MP3 downloads. Look to www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/newwestrecords/new-west-records-the-first-19-years. Find 20 songs in “New West Records: The First 19 Years.” Titles include Shaver’s wildly emotive “Blood is Thicker Than Water,” Drive-By Trucker’s grungy “Lookout Mountain,” and Rodney Crowell’s reflective “It Ain’t Over Yet.”