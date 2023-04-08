Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Songs "Kiss the Girl" and "Poor Unfortunate Souls" will include new lyrics to reflect this shift.
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.
The missing Florida toddler who was found dead in the mouth of an alligator last week was put in the lake by his father, police said.
Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.