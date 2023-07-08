As "the Head Ball Coach" Steve Spurrier liked to say, talking days are here in college football.

Big 12 media days begin on Friday in Arlington, Texas, and the rest of college football will follow close behind. The Southeastern Conference coaches will meet with the media in Nashville on July 18-21 and the Atlantic Coast Conference will convene in Charlotte on July 25-27. The Southern Conference coaches will gather for one day in Asheville on July 28.

Practice will follow, with college games kicking off around Aug. 26 in what is called Week Zero. Just about everyone will open the following week. That is when the fun begins.

Let's take a look at a few of the most-anticipated games in the 2023 season involving Tennessee and Virginia Tech, along with local schools East Tennessee State, Emory & Henry and the University of Virginia's College at Wise.

Georgia at Tennessee (Nov. 18): Is Tennessee ready to take the next step and knock off the two-time defending national champions? Many figure that if the Bulldogs lose in the regular season for the first time since 2020, it will be in this one in Knoxville. Georgia has won the last six meetings in this series and have won three straight in Neyland Stadium by an average of 31 points a game. Georgia hosts Mississippi the week before in what could be "trap game" for the Bulldogs.

Emory & Henry at UVa-Wise (Oct. 7): Southwest Virginia Bowl VI will be homecoming in Wise. The last time Emory & Henry played at UVa-Wise in 2011, the Cavaliers won 33-30 on what was called "The Wise Miracle" with a miraculous score on a punt return on the game's final play. Emory & Henry, which leads the series 4-1, won the first South Atlantic Conference meeting last season.

Virginia Tech at Florida State (Oct. 7): Sandwiched between home games with Pittsburgh and a homecoming affair with Wake Forest, is a visit to Florida State, which has hopes of unseating Clemson as the beast of the ACC. The Hokies have won three of the last five in this series, including 24-3 win in Tallahassee in the last meeting in 2018. Virginia Tech fans just want wins after a 3-8 mark in Brent Pry's debut last season.

Tennessee at Alabama (Oct. 21): It wasn't pretty, but the final second field goal that wobbled over the crossbar ended 15 years of frustration for the Vols against Alabama in 2022. Now the Volunteers will try to make it two straight over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, a place the Vols haven't won since a five-overtime thriller in 2003. Don't expect the Alabama faithful to storm the field or tear down the goal posts if they win, but you can expect plenty of cigar smoke from the 'Bama locker room.

ETSU at Samford (Sept. 30): The last two Southern Conference champions will meet in this one. After 3-8 season in his debut at ETSU, George Quarles and the Buccaneers will open the 2023 season with three out of four games on the road, with the only break from FCS foes being a visit from NCAA Division II Carson-Newman. After trips to Jacksonville State and Austin Peay, which combined for 16 wins last season, the SoCon opener is Samford, which won 11 games last year and advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Tennessee at Florida (Sept. 16): The Swamp has been just that for the Volunteers, losing nine straight in Gainesville. Tennessee, which defeated the Gators last season, hasn't beaten Florida in consecutive years since the 2003-04 seasons. The Vols are 2-16 since then against the Gators, losing 11 in a row after that '04 victory. Outside of a neutral site game in Nashville against Virginia to start the season, this is the Vols' lone road game until the Third Saturday in October.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech (Sept. 30): The ACC opener for the Hokies. With the new non-division ACC format, the Hokies will play the Panthers, Wake Forest and Virginia every season. This series has been even, 11 wins and 11 losses apiece, with Pitt winning three straight and four of the last five. Tennessee High graduate Jaden Keller, a redshirt-sophomore linebacker for the Hokies, had three tackles in the 45-29 loss last season.

Wingate at Emory & Henry (Sept. 23): One week after a two-overtime loss to SAC power Newberry, the Wasps stunned Wingate last year in overtime, and all the Bulldogs did was advance to the third round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. This will be the home opener for the Wasps after three straight on the road, including a visit the week before to Newberry.

South Carolina at Tennessee (Sept. 23): Contain Spencer Rattler. The Vols didn't do that last season, allowing 63 points, the most in an SEC game in school history. That loss left the Volunteers looking up at Alabama in the final College Football Rankings despite that win over the Tide in October.

Virginia Tech at Virginia (Nov. 25): This game wasn't played last season due to the tragic shootings in Charlottesville that claimed the lives of three football players. Virginia Tech is 17-1 in the last 18 meetings for the Commonwealth Cup. The lone loss was a 39-30 decision at Virginia in 2019.

ETSU at Chattanooga (Oct. 21): After facing SoCon rivals Mercer and Wofford in consecutive weeks at home, the Bucs will travel to Chattanooga for the Rail Rivalry, followed by a visit to Furman, both of whom are expected to finish near the top of the SoCon standings this season. The Mocs have the advantage in this series, 25-19-1, including three wins in a row.

Purdue at Virginia Tech (Sept. 9): This will be a reunion of G-Men. Former Graham quarterback Cam Allen is a senior defensive back for the Boilermakers, while Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brody Meadows and receiver Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw are redshirt freshmen and former G-Men playing for the Hokies. All three were part of Graham's Class 2 state championship in 2018.

UVa-Wise at Tusculum (Oct. 14): UVa-Wise is a combined 12-39 against the 11 teams on the schedule this season. Six of those wins (and seven losses) have come against Tusculum, losing the last three after winning in 2016. Their lone winning record is last year's win over Erskine in the first meeting between the clubs. The Highland Cavaliers are looking for their first winning season since a 6-5 mark in 2016. They were 2-9 in 2022.

Emory & Henry at Bluefield State (Sept. 9): Emory & Henry defeated Bluefield University last season and will now face Bluefield State, which brought football back to the West Virginia side of Bluefield in 2021. The Big Blues, who have joined the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA), finished 4-4 last year after going 4-3 in '21, its first season on the gridiron since 1980. Bluefield State won back-to-back Black College national championships in 1927-28. The Wasps also open their season in Mercer County on Sept. 2 against Concord University.

Texas-San Antonio at Tennessee (Sept. 23): Why is UTSA on this list? Need an upset alert? Here it is. Watch out for the Roadrunners. They have won 23 games in the last two seasons, and won't be intimidated by playing in Knoxville. Frank Morris threw for more than 4,000 yards last season, and the Roadrunners are placed between Florida and South Carolina on the schedule.