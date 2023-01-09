 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Chasing Kareem

  • 0

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

James points: 37,965.

Difference: 422 points.

James’ latest game: He scored 37 points on Saturday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 136-134 win over Sacramento.

James’ scoring average this season: 29.1 points per game.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 29.1 points per game, with 423 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James 15 games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. That makes the potential record-breaking game Feb. 9 at home against Milwaukee.

People are also reading…

Next Lakers game: James was ruled out of Monday's game at Denver. The next possible game for James is Thursday at home against Dallas.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worley has night to remember for Bearcats

Worley has night to remember for Bearcats

Virginia High basketball player Dante Worley was honored before Friday’s Southwest District opener for reaching the 1,000 career points mark.

The fun was just beginning for the 6-foot senior point guard.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts