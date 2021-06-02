Charges pending in fatal motorcycle crash

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Charges are pending against the driver of a 2003 Jeep Liberty following a Wednesday afternoon crash that killed a motorcyclist, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 3:05 p.m. in the 1700 block of Highway 11W when the Jeep entered 11W from a convenience store parking lot. The driver drove across the right lane to the left lane and into the path of a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle, which was traveling in the left lane, THP said.