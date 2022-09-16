'Chaos' expected at Bristol Night Race

BRISTOL, Tenn. – April’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway was rated as one of the 10 wildest finishes in track history.

Tyler Reddick knows the story. He led 99 of the 250 laps before Kyle Busch pulled off a classic last-lap charge to victory.

“It was a crazy finish,” Reddick said.

The spotlight will be on Reddick again tonight. Entering the Bristol Night Race, Reddick holds the No. 11 spot in points where he’s just two points above the cutoff line to advance in the Playoffs.

“Bristol has always been a really fun race, and it’s a great place to have this round of 16 come to a close,” Reddick said. “Nothing, really changes for us. We will just go out there and focus on executing all night long.”

Four of the 16 Playoff contenders will be eliminated tonight.

Friday’s qualifying session featured a surprise as non-Playoff contender Aric Almirola captured his first pole since 2021 with a time of 14.946 seconds at 128.382 mph

“We’re showing what we’re capable of,” Almirola said. “The track has a lot of grip and we’re just ripping right around the bottom. To run a sub-15 second lap at Bristol. Wow, what a ride.”

Chase Briscoe took the No. 2 starting spot, followed by Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.

Crowd favorite Chase Elliott has a comfort zone, with a 28 point gap above the cutoff line. Christopher Bell is the only driver locked in.

“Outside of (Bell), nobody is safe,” Elliott said. “There’s some very capable guys that have had bad weeks over the last couple of weeks that could win here this weekend and that changes everything.”

According to Elliott, any race at Bristol has prestige.

“You look at this race and the spectacle that it is. That adds an element to the event that makes it really cool,” Elliott said. “This is a race that I certainly want to have checked off whenever I get done or get told I’m done.”

Kevin Harvick has the biggest hot seat tonight. Following his last place finish at Kansas, the two-time Night Race winner faces a make-or-break situation.

“Yeah, it is what it is,” Harvick said. “We were racing to win anyway at Kansas, so that’s what we will do again.”

Briscoe, Harvick’s teammate, also has no margin for error as he ranks nine points below the cutline.

What sort of show does Briscoe expect tonight?

“It’s going to be chaos,” Briscoe said. “Not even just for the win, but literally all throughout the field. Every point is going to matter. It’s just how these Playoffs are right now, the end of the race is going to be insane.”

One key storyline to follow will be how drivers adapt to the debut of the Next Gen car on the high banks.

“All 500 laps will be wild because this Next Gen car hasn’t seen anything like Bristol,” Briscoe said. “My guys have been double and triple checking everything to make sure we don’t miss anything. Bristol will quickly expose any kind of weakness you have in the car.”

As usual, nine-time BMS winner Kyle Busch will command attention. Busch is 13th in the standings behind Cindric and Reddick, but is just two points below the magical top-12 cutline.

“We had some decent runs at Bristol the last several years,” Busch said. “We were good there earlier this year but that was a completely different kind of race on the dirt surface.

‘There are a lot of unknowns going into this race since there hasn’t been a race with the Next Gen car on the concrete surface.”

The Playoffs opened in surprising fashion, as non-Playoff drivers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace pulled off upset wins. A total of 18 drivers have won in the Cup series this season.

Reddick said the introduction of the Next Gen car has created more parity and suspense at every track.

“Oh, yeah, totally,” Reddick said. “It just gave everyone a big reset and brought the whole field together. The box that we operate within is much smaller with this car too. So those things really, really change the outlook of, of how you approach racing.

For Briscoe and his Stewart-Haas Racing Harvick, the approach must be all-out

“Unfortunately, we’re both in a terrible situation points wise, where we’re both 15th and 16th,” Briscoe said. “Going into this race, Kevin’s in a way worse spot than I am.

“I have the opportunity to point my way in, but Kevin has to go there and win.”

Reddick is eager for another Bristol moment.

“Intensity is going to be really high,” Reddick said. “Drivers are gonna be racing hard and no one’s gonna really want to give an inch.

“It certainly could present for some chaos and some shakeups.”