SALT LAKE CITY – Asked about Mac McClung’s participation in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest recently, assistant coach Isaiah Fox of the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats made an astute observation

“The basketball world will be able to see his ability firsthand,” Fox said. “I believe fans, players, coaches, scouts and general managers will be impressed with his athleticism and competitiveness. … Mac is an extremely competitive basketball player and person. He gets better when the situation is bigger.”

Truer words have never been spoken and McClung soared into NBA lore on Saturday night as the Gate City High School graduate won the dunk contest in impressive fashion at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

McClung scored 50, 49.8, 50 and 50 on his four dunks to win the event going away and was nearly perfect on the judging done by Karl Malone, Dominique Wilkins, Harold Miner, Lisa Leslie and Jamal Crawford.

Trey Murphy III, a former University of Virginia standout now with the New Orleans Pelicans, was runner-up.

McClung also represented Southwest Virginia in the showcase event.

He got some assistance from former Gate City teammate Bradley Dean (who plays at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise) on his first dunk.

On his final dunk, McClung wore a No. 0 Gate City jersey and threw down an acrobatic slam.

McClung was signed to a two-way contract by the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday and was the first player from the Eastern Conference franchise to compete in the event since Andre Iguodola was runner-up to Nate Robinson of the New York Knicks in 2006.

Julius Erving (1984, 1985), Shelton Jones (1989), Clarence Weatherspoon (1993), Tim Perry (1993, 1995), Jerry Stackhouse (1996) and Larry Hughes (2000) have been the other Sixers in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. The trophy that McClung won on Saturday was named in honor of Erving.

McClung scored 10 points in Friday’s Rising Stars Challenge and is scheduled to compete in the G League Next Up All-Star Game today.