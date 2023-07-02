CLINTWOOD, VA — Exploring best ways to raise cost-share matching funds to secure large federal grants were among the topics if the most recent meeting of the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority.

They met recently at the Dickenson Center for Education and Research in Clintwood.

Jonathan Belcher, executive director of the authority, said staff met with Virginia Department of Transportation Bristol and Richmond staff to learn more about applying for larger federal grants for the CFX. He said a cost share match amounts will be required in order to apply for larger grants which might be available and suggested the CFX Authority may want to give some consideration to seeking a study on how best to raise those funds, which he said may require state legislation.

Following the discussion, the board authorized Belcher to work with the affected counties — Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise — in pursuing funding for the study through VCEDA.

Authority members heard an update from VDOT's Marty Halloway on the expressway project and also heard from Dickenson County Economic Development Director Dana Cronkhite who provided an overview of economic development initiatives and planning underway in the county, citing the critical importance of the Coalfields Expressway in realizing the full potential of projects and planning there.

Funding and construction updates related to the CFX project were also discussed. Belcher noted funding for the authority was requested in the fiscal 2024 state budget, but was not included, leaving the authority with no funds to operate. Currently, the authority receives staff support from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.

Belcher said staff continues to communicate regularly with both state and federal legislative offices about the CFX and he noted federal legislators, including U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith and U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, have been instrumental in obtaining new federal funding for the roadway. A combination of both state and federal funding will be necessary, however, to develop the project, he said. He added staff also met with Sen. Joe Manchin at the Select USA event in the Washington D.C., area recently and communicated with Manchin's staff related to the CFX Authority.

There have been some successful federal funding requests since the authority began its work, Belcher said, pointing to the congressionally directed spending request submitted by the CFX Authority in 2021 for $1.995 million for Grundy to the West Virginia state line pre-engineering work, which was included in the fiscal 2022 federal budget.

VDOT is currently working on the pre-engineering study with an environmental study, geotechnical exploration and an updated survey underway.

Halloway noted the studies are on course and he estimated public meetings to look at potential alignments would be held as early as the end of the year. Traffic studies, he said, are being conducted which look at not only current volume, but also take into consideration the various routes, where they connect and where growth is anticipated in the future. The work he said is being done in coordination with state of West Virginia and its planning for the expressway in that state.

Halloway said currently 20 alignments of the roadway segment from Grundy to the West Virginia state line are being examined which will be narrowed down to eight by the end of the year.

In his update, Belcher also noted the congressionally directed spending request submitted in 2022 for $7 million for paving of additional lanes along the US 121/460 Intersection and Hawk's Nest sections was included in the fiscal 2023 federal budget. Those funds are being used by VDOT to pave 2.2 miles of additional lanes at the US 121/460 Intersection and Hawk's Nest sections.

Still pending is a congressionally directed spending request submitted by the CFX Authority in 2023 for $7 million in fiscal 2024 federal funds for paving of additional lanes along the Poplar Creek Phase A & Phase B sections. The funds, if approved, would be used by VDOT to pave 4.81 additional miles.

Belcher said that allocation is particularly critical because it would complete the 4-lane section from the town of Grundy to the Southern Gap industrial park and mixed-use development in Buchanan County.

A construction update was also provided related to the new U.S. 460 (Corridor Q), a portion of which — 7.02 miles — is overlapped by the CFX.

It shows from the Kentucky state line to Route 744 (Southern Gap) is expected to be completed by early fall 2023.

Route 744 (Southern Gap) to Route 604 (Poplar Creek) are now expected by early 2025 and the balance of Route 604 (Poplar Creek) to Grundy by late 2027.

Construction of remaining sections of the Coalfields Expressway in Virginia remain unfunded.

During its meeting the board also welcomed new board member Harry Childress, representing Dickenson County, who was recently appointed to the authority board by the Virginia Speaker of the House. Keith Viers, of Dickenson County, was also reappointed by the speaker. They join current members Jay Rife, James Keen, Ed Talbott and Philip Cook from Buchanan County; Scott Mullins and Josh Evans of Dickenson County; and Bonnie Bates, Melanie Salyer, J.H. Rivers and John Schoolcraft from Wise County.