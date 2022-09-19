 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Celtics add No. 6 in parquet paint to honor Bill Russell

  • 0

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have painted Bill Russell’s No. 6 in the free throw lanes of their parquet floor as part of a season-long tribute planned for the Hall of Famer, who died this summer.

“The team has added the number 6 to both lanes to pay homage to Bill Russell’s dominant play in the paint,” the Celtics said on Monday.The team has said it will honor Russell in other ways this season, including two nights in his honor — one for the Oct. 18 season opener and one on Feb. 12, which would have been his 89th birthday. The Celtics will also wear a special Russell-themed jersey for some of their games. There will also be something on their regular uniforms to honor him.

The NBA has announced that every team in the league will retire the No. 6 in honor of the civil rights pioneer and 11-time NBA champion, who died on July 31. Every other home court will display the No. 6 on the sideline near the scorer’s table.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Another week of high school football begins on Friday night. Check out the Bristol Herald Courier list of predictions for the 16 games in the two-state area. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts