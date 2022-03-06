Cedar Bluff, Va., shows support for Ukraine

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. — It is more than 5,000 miles from this small town to the Ukraine, but Cedar Bluff wants the world to know they support that country and world peace.

A group of citizens approached Town Manager John Absher and members of town council with an idea that became reality in short order. Realizing that what is happening in Ukraine could happen anywhere, a group led by Linda Singleton, Valencia Angles and others decided to line the town streets with the colors of the country.

The town and the volunteers quickly agreed to cooperate on the project, Absher and the council found the money to purchase the materials, and the citizens went to work planting flowers and hanging ribbons and lights.

By March 4, both sides of the street from one end to the other were lined with barrels of peace daisies, also known as black-eyed Susans. The barrels each have blue and yellow ribbons, which are the Ukrainian colors.

The gazebo in the center of town now has blue and yellow lights hanging from its top, and they are turned on at night. Some citizens have decorated their homes, and the group leaders are hoping the idea takes off and spreads to other areas.