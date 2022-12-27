Cattoor questionable for Hokies

Virginia Tech announced on Twitter on Tuesday night that starting off-guard Hunter Cattoor, who injured his left arm in last week’s loss at Boston College, is questionable for Saturday’s game at Wake Forest.

Tech tweeted that Cattoor’s status was “game to game” but that early evaluations by the school’s medical team were “encouraging.”

While driving into the paint and making a pass in last Wednesday’s game at BC, Cattoor ran into BC forward Devin McGlockton and fell to the floor with 4:50 to go in regulation. Cattoor landed on his left hand and left forearm, hurting his arm. He headed to the bench and did not return to the game. McGlockton was whistled for a blocking foul. Tech lost the game in overtime.

The Tech tweet Tuesday night did not reveal the nature of Cattoor’s arm injury. A Virginia Tech also spokesman declined to reveal the nature of the injury Tuesday night. Tech coach Mike Young declined last Wednesday to discuss the injury after the game.

Young has declined to be interviewed this week until after Saturday’s game.

Cattoor, who was named the most valuable player of the 2022 ACC Tournament, is averaging 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 31.5 minutes as a senior this season. He has made a team-high 27 3-pointers. He is also the team’s best perimeter defender. Cattoor, who has 20 assists, has moved over to point guard when starting point guard Sean Pedulla has needed a breather or has gotten into foul trouble.

“Cattoor’s one of the most underrated players in the country, just as a guy that impacts winning,” ESPN analyst and former Hokies coach Seth Greenberg said in an interview early this month.

It would help Tech’s backcourt depth if freshman guard Rodney Rice could make his college debut Saturday. Rice suffered an ankle injury in August, underwent surgery and has yet to play for the Hokies (11-2). A Tech spokesman said Tuesday night that Rice, who can play both point guard and off-guard, would be a game-time decision Saturday.

Rice was rated the No. 45 player in the high school graduating class of 2022 by ESPN. Young had said last week there was a chance Rice could play at BC, but Rice wound up watching the game from the bench.

If Rice remains sidelined and Cattoor is unable to play Saturday, that would leave Tech with just three guards — Pedulla, starting off-guard Darius Maddox and freshman off-guard MJ Collins.