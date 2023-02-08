BRISTOL, Va. – The Virginia High Bearcats boys swimming and diving squad includes band members, track athletes, tennis and baseball players, and even a NCAA Division 1 football recruit in Brody Jones.

That unique mix is also championship material.

One week after winning the Southwest District title, the Bearcats claimed the Region ID/2D crown Wednesday at VHS.

Virginia High accumulated 135 points, with Graham (81) and Chilhowie (75) next in line.

“We’ve got a good mix of kids who work hard and mesh as a team. That showed tonight, as we had several kids drop their previous best times,” VHS swimming and diving coach Woody Van Nostrand.

VHS junior Adam Harosky and Graham senior Brady Jones shared the award for boys swimmer of the meet.

Brady Jones took 100 free and set a meet record of 22.66 in the 50 free. Harosky captured the 500 free and 100 fly while also competing on two victorious relay teams.

“This was all about hard work in practice,” Harosky said. “Woody is a phenomenal coach and my teammates help to push me every day. I’ve been swimming for six years and the dedication has paid off.”

How versatile are the Bearcats?

Consider that sophomore Elijah Fricker and senior Gage Coleman are scheduled to compete in the Region 2D indoor track and field meet on Feb. 17.

The VHSL state swimming and diving meets are set for Feb. 17-18 in Christiansburg. Fricker and Coleman will be there.

“We have quite a few newcomers to the team and they all contribute,” Harosky said.

The VHS boys finished third in the 2022 VHSL Class 1/2 state swim meet.

For the first time since 2015, VHS earned the regional titles diving with junior Bhraedon Meredith winning in boys and freshman Mayne Versteegen taking the girls title.

VHS junior Carter Kerr contributed a win in the 200 IM and was part of the relay efforts

With versatile junior Kursten Thomas winning the 200 IM and scoring in several other events, Marion compiled 126 points to win the girls title. Tazewell (95) and Chilhowie (59) rounded out the top three.

“I work on every stroke and that helps me to be a well-rounded swimmer,” said Thomas, who has won a total of four regional titles. “Tonight, I made sure my technique was good and I just did my best,”

The award for top girls swimmer of the meet was split between Tazewell junior Isabella Davis, Gate City junior Tia Spivey and Patrick Henry senior Cameron Boothe.

In last season’s regional meet, Davis won a pair of individual events and was part of two victorious relay teams

On Wednesday, Davis broke her own meet record in the 100 free with a time of 57.23 while also winning the 50 free and anchoring two relay teams to victory.

“I was hoping for a 56.0 in the 100, but I’m still very happy with my time,” Davis said.

Davis made her debut in swimming at age 11 with the Tazewell Torpedoes community team.

“I’ve been in love with the sport ever since, and I’ve gradually improved,” said Davis, who was selected as Southwest District girls swimmer of the year last season.

The husband and wife tandem of Andy and Jill Sawyers direct the Tazewell program. Davis and her teammates have regular workouts in the weight room as part of their training routine.

Up next for Davis is the VHSL state meet. She finished third last year in the 100 with a time of 56.13.

“I’m hoping to do well at state, and then train even harder in the off-season,” Davis said.

Gate City junior Tia Spivey ran her collection of regional trophies to six after claiming the 100 fly and 500 free.

Spivey said her involvement with the Kingsport-based Barracuda Swim Club has paid dividends.

“Club swimming is year-long and that experience has really me for endurance and in shorter events,” Spivey said.

In last year’s state meet, Spivey finished second in the 100 fly.

At 5-foot-2, Spivey was one of the smallest competitors in the meet.

“Being shorter makes you work harder on certain strokes, plus I have a lot of determination,” said Spivey, who trains at 6 a.m. once a week.

Boothe swept the 100 back and 100 breast on Wednesday.