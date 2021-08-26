CATO
Authorities in Bristol are investigating after offensive graffiti was discovered in picnic areas at Sugar Hollow Park.
PREP ROUNDUP: Wise Central, Union, Rural Retreat, Virginia High, George Wythe, Marion, Holston win VHSL Benefit Games; Tennessee High gets girls soccer win
Braeden Church (Wise Central), Malachi Jenkins (Union), Gatlin Hight (Rural Retreat), Brody Jones (Virginia High), Luke Jollay (George Wythe) among Friday night's stars.
Connor Beeson and J-Kwon McFail give Patrick Henry a potent one-two punch at both running back and in the defensive secondary as the Rebels aim for an eighth straight winning season.
Tim Johnson is in his third season as the head football coach at Northwood High School, but he has a lifetime of experience in the game.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputy died Tuesday evening following a battle with COVID-19.
Two longtime members of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department have been promoted to the rank of major, overseeing operations and administration within the agency.
Grundy High School junior Logan Looney is a man of many talents and few words.
It’s a rainy Monday afternoon in Abingdon.
The weekend was a deadly one on the region’s highways -- with four fatalities in Southwest Virginia and one in Sullivan County, Tennessee.
Few athletes in far Southwest Virginia have more incentive this fall than Ridgeview junior football player Cannon Hill.