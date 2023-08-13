A long-standing icon of Hollywood cool, Paul Newman was one of those actors who truly embodied the phrase "movie star." From the very start of his career, he regularly lit up the big screen with his commanding presence, acting range, good looks and piercing blue eyes in iconic films like Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958), one of the titles airing during today's Summer Under the Stars celebration of Newman. Among the day's other highlights are Cool Hand Luke (1967), Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956), The Long, Hot Summer (1958) and Harper (1966).