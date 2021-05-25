Animal Shelter of Sullivan County 423-279-2741 animal.shelter@sullivancountytn.gov 380 Massengill Rd, Blountville, TN, 37617 View on PetFinder
BRISTOL, Tenn. — One person died Wednesday when their vehicle crashed into South Holston Lake.
Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.
ABINGDON, Va. — A man from Bristol, Tennessee, has been identified as the person that died Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in Washing…
WISE, Va. — If you’ve ever taken a French class at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, you probably had Michael O’Donnell, a high-en…
A Bristol, Tennessee man has been identified as the person who died Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in Washington County, Virginia, according to the Virginia State Police.
A man wrongfully convicted of a 1979 rape, exonerated by DNA testing and who is now seriously ill from cancer was released — much to his surprise — from the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections on Monday.
Those bells Ella Maiden first heard three years ago weren’t meant to announce her arrival at Patrick Henry. Looking back, maybe they should have been.
As Bristol, Virginia officials roll out more air sampling at the city landfill, continue repairs and monitor a gas leak, they’re also scratching their heads over another problem: concentrations of benzene in the wastewater that exceed their current permit with BVU Authority.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – State Street will be filled with laughter this summer with the opening of the Twin City’s newest attraction, Blue Ridge Comedy Club.
An officer-involved shooting at a Washington County motel led to one death Thursday morning, authorities said. The name of the man who died in the shooting had not been released late Thursday.
