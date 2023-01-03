Casino, landfill, homelessness top stories of 2022

Editor’s note: Each year the Bristol Herald Courier editors select the top local news stories of the year. Here are the top five.

1. Bristol Casino records successful opening months

The temporary Bristol Casino, Future Home of Hard Rock, opened amid great fanfare on July 8 and patrons quickly made Virginia’s first casino an overnight success.

The 30,000-square-foot gaming area quickly generated more than $11.7 million in adjusted gross revenues in its first three weeks of operation, and $2.1 million in total tax revenues. In its first five months of operation, it recorded more than $67 million in gaming revenues, generated more than $12 million in gaming taxes, including more than $4 million that will be split among 14 Southwest Virginia localities.

Approved by city voters in 2020, the temporary casino employs about 600 people at the former Bristol Mall site. It has entertained thousands of patrons from all 50 states and several foreign countries.

In early December Hard Rock officials formally broke ground on the $500 million hotel and casino complex which features a revised design and is expected to double its workforce to 1,200 people in phase one.

Officials also announced the current casino would remain and serve as a non-smoking option.

Hard Rock made a $100,000 donation to the United Way of Bristol on opening day and has given a combined $280,000 to an array of regional charitable organizations.

2. Landfill concerns continue to divide Twin City The Bristol Virginia landfill remains at the center of concern for both Bristols as Bristol Virginia has invested millions of dollars in engineering and improvements to address widespread emission and odor concerns with many more projects to go. And those odors remain. The city presently operates under a temporary injunction after Bristol Tennessee sued its sister city in May over the landfill.

In the spring, the Department of Environmental Quality assembled a panel of experts that toured the facility and made recommendations to address its issues. The city stopped accepting trash in September and is in the midst of completing those projects — which may ultimately cost $40 million, not including long-term landfill closure expenses or landfill bond debt.

Entering the new year, the Bristol Virginia City Council will have to figure out where those funds will come from, with the landfill’s former revenue streams — city waste and outside waste — now stopped and the city paying to dump its trash elsewhere.

3. Homelessness issue comes front and center

Leaders on both sides of Bristol invested considerable time and energy this past year searching for solutions to the area’s growing homeless population.

The death of an unhoused 75-year-old in March, due to hypothermia, highlighted the plight of the Twin City’s homeless. By springtime, the Bristol Community Homeless Coalition — spearheaded by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Bristol – was launched to help address the homeless situation.

In mid-summer, Family Promise of Bristol opened A Place to Be, a day center at the Salvation Army, where people can go to get out of the weather, take a shower, do laundry, rest and get case management services, if needed, to improve their situation and find housing.

In the fall, Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randy Eads called the city’s homeless situation a crisis just two months after the City Council passed an ordinance making it a misdemeanor to camp or sleep on public streets, sidewalks or rights-of-way. The new law is similar to a Tennessee law that also went into effect in 2022 making it a felony to camp on public property.

While strides were made, those familiar with the issue say the city needs more housing stock, especially more affordable housing.

4. Bristol Virginia building first new school in 50 years

More than a decade after the Bristol Virginia School Board initially embarked on building support for a new elementary school, the project’s walls are currently going up on a site adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary.

The controversial $25 million project received its final green light in spring 2022 when the city’s Industrial Development Authority agreed to be the conduit to borrow the bond money needed for construction.

The school system is to repay the cost through savings and other sources.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in June, attended by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The intermediate grade school is expected to open in August 2024 and replace three aging schools. The project was a hot button issue for different iterations of City Council as they struggled with the location — putting all elementary students on a single campus on the city’s far eastern end — and the price tag.

The elementary groundbreaking nearly coincided with the first commencement ceremony at West Ridge High School, a brand new school in Sullivan County that opened in August 2021.

5. Local jails: Expand one, close another

Bristol Virginia and Sullivan County leaders took different pathways to resolve long-term issues with their seriously overcrowded jails.

In March, Sullivan officials broke ground on a $96 million jail expansion project designed to add space for an additional 560 inmates. The old jail has a capacity of 600 but held over 900. It will be retained and revised as part of the work, which is expected to be completed in early 2025.

Plans include better separation of violent offenders and expanded rehabilitative efforts to help prisoners re-enter society.

Following a fall 2021 City Council vote, Bristol Virginia asked and was allowed to join the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in early 2022. The city began relocating prisoners to the authority’s Abingdon jail facility and, by midyear, the 50-year-old city jail was closed.

The move resulted in the loss of about 40 positions, although all jail employees were offered jobs with the regional authority.

The switch was forecast to cost the city an additional $1.4 million annually.

6. Tennessee Hills to expand near The Pinnacle

In August, Tennessee Hills Distillery broke ground on a $21.3 million, 35,000-square-foot distillery at the former American National University campus near The Pinnacle. The distillery first opened in Jonesborough in 2014, but decided to relocate its headquarters to Bristol in 2022.

The new automated distillery will be able to produce roughly 50 barrels per day of primarily Tennessee whiskey. Executives say the site’s existing building will house corporate offices, a museum and space for East Tennessee State University’s fermentation and distillation sciences program. The distillery will be open for tours and will house a gift shop and tasting bar; however, the company is determined to hone in on large-scale manufacturing of spirits in order to take its brand to a national scale.

As part of a development agreement with Bristol, Tennessee, the distillery also gets 45.5 acres of land adjacent to The Pinnacle for the purposes of expanding its brand and bringing something unique to the Bristol community. Those plans have yet to be revealed.

7. Local investment in recreation was substantial

Bristol Tennessee leaders committed to build a 12-court pickleball park, acquired a building to become a recreation center and considered changes to Steele Creek Park.

In July, the Bristol Tennessee City Council greenlighted an agreement with the Bristol Sportsplex to allow the city to build a 12-court pickleball park there land along Bluff City Highway.

The complex could be capable of hosting regional or national tournament play. It is expected to open in 2023.

In August, the City Council spent $1.4 million to acquire the former Tri-Cities SportsPlex on Melrose Street. It has two indoor basketball courts and a batting cage and additional upgrades are planned.

Talks of repurposing the golf course at Steele Creek Park into a campground were unfruitful in 2022. In January, consultants recommended redeveloping the park, but it gained little support.

While no action was taken, the financial well-being of the golf course has come into question.

In Washington County, Virginia, popular rail trails were improved.

The Mendota Trail opened a new section with several trestles in the Wolf Run Gorge while also garnering nearly $500,000 in state money to finish the entire 12.5-mile-long project in 2023.

The Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy relocated from Abingdon to Damascus while more than $800,000 in mostly federal funds was raised to rebuild and improve trestles 30 and 31 near Taylors Valley in 2023.

And in March the once-controversial 34-acre Meadows Sports Complex opened for play. The state-of-the-art facility can accommodate youth and adult sports teams competing in baseball, softball, soccer, football, lacrosse and more. Other amenities will accommodate a variety of community recreational needs.

8. Buchanan County flooding

On July 12, four to six inches of rain fell in a short period of time destroying homes and businesses and impacting hundreds in eastern Buchanan County. About 100 homes and businesses were destroyed or damaged. Long-term effects are still being felt and Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for another $11 million in state aid in his new budget.

Miraculously nobody was killed or seriously injured in the overnight flood event that destroyed an electric substation, disrupted utility service for weeks, washed out roads and sent some residents into trees or onto the roofs of homes and vehicles to escape the rising waters.

Volunteer organizations from across the region and the U.S. descended on the county, providing shelter, volunteer assistance to clean up and rebuild and providing essential items ranging from drinking water and food to generators and building supplies.

FEMA officials approved funding for business and commercial losses but denied individual claims.

9. C.M. Bill Gatton’s adopted hometown bids farewell

The ownership of three long-time Twin City vehicle dealerships changed during the spring of 2022, closing the door on the 55-year legacy of longtime auto dealer C.M. “Bill” Gatton. A Kentucky native, Gatton came to Bristol in 1965 after acquiring the former McClure Motors Chevrolet dealership on West State Street.

What followed was substantial growth, adding other dealerships in Bristol, Johnson City and Texas. Gatton’s slogans and TV commercials became Tri-Cities area fixtures and his businesses thrived.

With that success, came his generous support, especially of education.

To his alma mater, the University of Kentucky, he remains the largest individual donor in school history and the College of Business is named in his honor. At East Tennessee State University, the College of Pharmacy bears his name and the Gatton Academy of Excellence at Western Kentucky University is ranked among the top schools in the country.

He also regularly made donations to local school teachers and supported efforts to save the former Virginia Intermont College.

Gatton died in April but not before his foundation committed $1 million to the United Way of Bristol’s endowment fund – a grant that was just recently announced.

10. Youngkin pitches nuclear option for Southwest Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent some seismic shockwaves through the region in September and October, outlining a plan to adapt existing nuclear technology to build the first small modular reactor to generate electricity with the goal of siting one in Southwest Virginia within 10 years.

Youngkin included $10 million in his proposed budget to fund development of a small modular nuclear reactor – similar to those used in Naval warships and submarines – to produce electricity on land.

He unveiled the plan during an event in Lynchburg, where two companies specializing in the nuclear industry operate. The governor then invited supporters and the media to a mountaintop former Wise County strip mine site to emphasize the available land, labor, infrastructure and other positives available to help make the plan successful.

The ambitious project was widely hailed by Southwest lawmakers and others as an opportunity to further rejuvenate the economy of the coalfields region.