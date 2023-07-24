Evan Carter has spent his summer toiling in the Texas heat and his prospect status is rising as much as those temperatures in the Lone Star State.

The former Elizabethton High School star is ranked as the game’s sixth-best prospect by MLBPipeline.com and his play for the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders has done nothing to dispute that claim.

He has a slash line of .298/.415/.462 for the Texas Rangers farm team to go along with 10 home runs, 11 stolen bases and 45 RBIs. Carter has shed plenty of sweat in doing so.

“So far the hottest day we have played in was 109 degrees with a feel-like temperature of 117,” Carter said. “It’s pretty miserable until the sun goes down. … It is really fun [playing in the Texas League]. We get to play in some really cool cities and stadiums.”

Carter crushed a homer against San Antonio on July 20, a two-run shot on a 2-1 offering from San Diego Padres prospect Adam Mazur.

“Home runs come when you least expect it,” Carter said. “The moment you try to, you can’t and the moment you least expect to, you do. Baseball is funny in that way.”

Carter almost has as many homers this season as he did all of last year with more than a month of the season still remaining.

“I feel like my hitting has taken a step this year, for sure,” Carter said. “I feel like I’m more advanced mentally as a hitter.”

Carter missed some time due to wrist soreness, but that turned out to just be a minor setback as he’s resumed mashing in the minor leagues.

“I always want to play, so it is hard to accept you need some time to let something heal,” Carter said. “It feels great now.”

Francisco's Slam

Thomas Francisco of the High-A Peoria Chiefs hit his second home run of the season on Sunday and it was a memorable blast to say the least.

The Abingdon High School graduate connected for a pinch-hit grand slam in the eighth inning off Minnesota Twins farmhand John Stankiewicz of the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Francisco jumped on the first pitch he saw as he went yard for the first time since May 11. Cedar Rapids eventually won the Midwest League game by a 7-6 count.

Francisco has driven in 37 runs and has a slash line of .245/.292/.332 in 79 games for the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate.

Cross crushes

Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) had himself a good weekend while playing for the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits.

On Friday, the Kansas City Royals prospect went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, two RBIs and connected for his first home run since June 4.

On Sunday, he was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and went yard again against the Beloit Sky Carp.

Cross has a slash line of .213/.301/.398 to go along with 12 home runs, 22 stolen bases and 55 RBIs. He is tied for eighth in the Midwest League in homers, ranks sixth in RBIs and is eighth in steals.

Stratton shines

Hunter Stratton had another strong outing for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians on July 20 as he worked two scoreless innings and got the win in an International League triumph over the Iowa Cubs.

The Sullivan East High School graduate is 3-4 with two saves and a 5.18 ERA in 32 appearances for the top farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Latest on Landon

Landon Knack (Science Hill) pitched four scoreless innings for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers on July 19 as the right-hander continues to show he is MLB-ready.

Knack is 4-0 with a 2.28 ERA in 16 starts between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A OKC in the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system and his name surfaces frequently in trade rumors.

Signed, sealed, delivered

The locals in the pros fraternity has grown by two members as pitchers Brady Smith and Austin Emener recently inked with Major League Baseball organizations.

Smith, a right-handed pitcher from Grainger High School, received a $703,000 signing bonus from the Los Angeles Dodgers after they selected him in the third round (95th overall) of the MLB Amateur Draft.

Emener got $150,000 from the Colorado Rockies after they chose the hurler in the 16th round (472nd overall) out of East Tennessee State University.

Word on Watters

Right-handed pitcher Jake Watters (Bland County) is 2-6 with a 5.59 ERA in 16 starts for the Lansing Lugnuts, High-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Shaddon’s stats

Shaddon Peavyhouse (Unicoi County) is 5-4 with a 5.42 ERA in 18 starts for the Modesto Nuts, Low-A farm team of the Oakland Athletics.

Awtry all right

Ex-East Tennessee State University standout Marshall Awtry hit his fifth home run of the season on Sunday for the Lincoln Saltdogs of the independent American Association as they earned a 7-6 win over Sioux City. The first-year pro is hitting .255 with 13 RBIs.

Carter contributes

Will Carter (Science Hill) has gotten steady work out of the bullpen for the York Revolution of the independent Atlantic League.

The right-hander has pitched in 30 games and has a 1-1 record, three saves and 5.20 ERA.

Gabe gets going

Gabe Wurtz continues to put in serious work for the Billings Mustangs of the independent Pioneer League.

He went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBIs in a game on July 21 and the former star at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise is hitting .366 with nine homers and 32 RBIs.

Cabbage: MLB homer No. 1

Trey Cabbage hit the first home run of his MLB career on July 21 for the Los Angeles Angels in their 8-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The former Grainger High School slugger went yard in the fourth inning on a 3-1 pitch from Pittsburgh’s Johan Oviedo – a former hurler for the Johnson City Cardinals of the Appalachian League – on a ball that traveled 448 feet and had an exit velocity of 112.8 miles-per-hour.

He was the first guy from Northeast Tennessee to go deep in a regular-season big-league game since Will Craig (Science Hill) did so for the Pirates on May 13, 2021 against the San Francisco Giants.

Cabbage hit 23 home runs for Triple-A Salt Lake City prior to being promoted to the bigs on July 14.

He is hitting .238 through his first eight games with the Angels.

Today in History

Coeburn, Virginia, native Tracy Stallard pitched a three-hit shutout for the New York Mets on July 25, 1964 in their 10-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Shea Stadium.

Stallard struck out seven – including Ks of Hank Aaron and Rico Carty – and benefited from three double plays while issuing two walks. He also went 1-for-4 and scored a run to help his own cause.

An old-timers game was held beforehand with such luminaries as Joe DiMaggio, Bob Feller, Hank Greenberg and Jimmie Foxx present.