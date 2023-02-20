It just so happens that Gavin Cross and Evan Carter will be residing on the same street in Surprise, Arizona, over the next month and a half during spring training.

That’s only fitting since the two dudes from Northeast Tennessee are navigating similar roads and seeking the ultimate destination: Major League Baseball.

Cross, 22, is the top-rated Kansas City Royals prospect by both Baseball America and MLBPipeline.com, the latter of which has the ex-Tennessee High and Virginia Tech star listed as the 62nd-best minor leaguer in all of baseball.

Carter, 20, was pegged by Baseball America as the top prospect in the Texas Rangers organization and the 2020 Elizabethton High School graduate came in at No. 26 when it came to the publication’s Top-100 directory of rising stars.

Cross and Carter are both outfielders.

They both possess sweet swings from the left side.

Speed to burn and a keen eye are traits that appear on their scouting reports too.

They represent hope for fans of American League franchises that have struggled for victories recently.

There’s more.

They played in the same travel-ball organization for a time when they were kids (the Crusaders, founded by Adam Cross, Gavin’s dad), have taken their hacks in the same batting cages and even played a round of golf together back in the fall.

“It’s pretty neat to have two guys from the same area doing the same thing,” Carter said. “That’s pretty cool.”

Cross and Carter also have the same approach when it comes to the scribes who scrutinize every swing and the social media soothsayers who examine every statistic, constantly guessing on their estimated time of arrival in the big leagues.

“Accolades are great, but they are better at the end of the year than the beginning of the year,” Cross said. “I dealt with that in college. People are going to write about it, talk about it and they have to, but you just have to realize the people I’m playing with and against are professionals too and just because they don’t have a ranking, doesn’t mean they aren’t good.”

How does Carter cope?

“Stay off Twitter and don’t look yourself up,” Carter said. “After that, all you can hear is what people tell you.”

Cross and Carter certainly gave folks plenty to talk about during the 2022 season.

Good Gavin

Cross was relaxed a couple of weeks ago as he stopped by Bristol’s Tod Houston Field – where he once hit tape-measure home runs for the Tennessee High Vikings – on an unseasonably warm winter day.

After a whirlwind few months that saw him homer for the Virginia Tech Hokies in the NCAA Tournament, get selected with the ninth overall selection in the MLB Amateur Draft, receive a $5.2 million signing bonus from the Royals and make his pro debut, he wanted to get recharged and refreshed.

“I took some time off and did nothing, kind of took a mental break,” Cross said. “I enjoyed just hanging out and being back home with my family.”

He fared well in an abbreviated first pro season as he produced splits of .312/.437/.633 at the plate in 29 games – 26 with the Low-A Columbia (South Carolina) Fireflies and three with the Arizona Complex League Royals – to go along with eight home runs and 25 RBIs.

“I was just trying to be where my feet were, whether I was in Columbia or Arizona or the day I got drafted; just taking it one day at a time,” Cross said. “I got to know my teammates, coaches and have those relationships and just went out and played the game I’ve always played. I’ll do the same thing this year.”

It’s a philosophy that worked.

“I was very impressed with how Gavin navigated the transition from college to pro ball,” said Drew Saylor, KC’s director of hitting performance. “Most first-rounders have a difficult time handling the assimilation period, but he did a tremendous job taking it in stride. He has a quiet confidence about him and strong leadership traits that allowed him to connect with his teammates and staff quickly. … I really enjoyed how quickly he adapted to our training strategies. It’s not easy, but he is a savant with how quickly he puts new ideas into action.”

Cross endured a 2-for-24 slump at one point in August with Columbia but mashed a grand slam on Aug. 30 to get back on track and finished the season with a strong surge.

“You’re meeting new people, seeing different cultures, blending it all together,” Cross said. “I had a fun time and settled in pretty fast. Slumps are part of it. I just try to go through the everyday process and make the slumps turn from weeks to days and keep playing and use the talents God’s given me.”

His first full season of pro ball looms.

What are his goals?

“Staying healthy and trying to take it day-by-day,” Cross said. “Not trying to look too far ahead or try to make things happen that haven’t happened yet. I want to show up at spring training and play my best and wherever I end up, play my best there.”

Excellent Evan

The Texas Rangers shocked many prospect watchers and draft speculators when they selected Carter with the 50th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft following his senior season at Elizabethton as he didn’t appear on the multitude of mock drafts online.

The Rangers had done their homework and Carter has been quite the find.

He slashed .295/.397/.489 last season in 106 regular-season games – 100 with the High-A Hickory Crawdads and six with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders – to go along with 12 home runs, 73 RBIs and 28 stolen bases.

Nineteen years old for most of the summer, he was among the youngest players at both the High-A and Double-A level.

“The most impressive thing about Evan’s season is that he had no weaknesses against pitch types,” said Cody Atkinson, the director of hitting for the Texas Rangers. “We are able to grade our guys internally on all the different pitches they face, and Evan doesn’t have one bad grade. It’s incredible to consider the youngest player out there on the field is also the one that doesn’t have a hole for a pitcher to exploit.”

His numbers were up from his 2021 season with the Low-A Down East Wood Ducks, when he was hampered by a back injury.

“I made sure that I tried to feel as good at the end of the season as I did at the beginning of the season,” Carter said earlier this month during an interview at Elizabethton’s Joe O’Brien Field before he departed for Arizona. “I also tried to stay even-keeled mentally and not get too high or too low. It’s real easy to get too confident if you’re having a good time or get down on yourself if you’re having a bad time.”

There were mostly good times and Carter spent the last couple of weeks of the season with Frisco.

Was he surprised at the promotion?

“I try not to assume anything,” Carter said. “You can hope and have it in the back of your head and wish that might happen. But I never expect anything like that to happen. I’m a very whatever happens, happens kind of guy.”

His stint in Frisco culminated with the club winning the Texas League title.

“The players already there opened their arms to us and had a good culture going on there,” Carter said. “It was a cool spot to come in and we ended up winning the title in Wichita.”

That championship bling wasn’t the most important ring Carter gained this year.

He married Kaylen Shell, his sweetheart since middle school, on Dec. 17.

“The highlight of my life so far,” Carter said. “She’s a great supporter and I definitely talk her ear off after games. I’m real thankful for her and she makes life easier for me.”

It will be hard to top a year as good as that one, but Carter will certainly try.

He is taking part in big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee with the Rangers.

“I’m never going to be lackadaisical about anything,” Carter said. “I want to prepare myself the best I can with 100 percent effort. I can’t control what happens beyond that. I’ll just bust my butt. … It will be nice to be around older players [in spring training] that have made their mark on the game and pick their brain and see what makes them tick and learn from them.”

A new season

Cross and Carter will probably bump into each other a few times here soon since the spring training camps of the Royals and Rangers are both located in Surprise, Arizona.

“I remember when we were younger, Evan was always really talented and super-fast,” Cross said. “He’s an awesome kid and I’m really happy for him with the job he’s done.”

Cross is likely ticketed for the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits, located in Davenport, Iowa. Kansas City’s Double-A affiliate is in Springfield, Arkansas.

Perhaps they’ll both be in the Texas League at some point this summer.

“Goals for 2023 is [for Cross to] continue to adapt to the full-season environment,” Saylor said. “This will be the longest season of his life and learning how to navigate the ups and downs of a full season is a very valuable experience. I have full confidence that Gavin will continue to adapt quickly to these challenges. We are excited to have Gavin in our system. Not just because he is a tremendous talent, but because he provides strong leadership characteristics. I’m excited to see how he continues to grow both on and off the field.”

Carter will likely begin this season where he ended the 2022 campaign and that’s with Double-A Frisco. The next rung up the minor league ladder with the Rangers is Triple-A Round Rock.

“Evan has always been the young guy, and he’s had some great older teammates to help him these past couple of years, but this year I’m most looking forward to him leading,” Atkinson said. “I think this season he will make strides as a leader. He has such great leadership qualities that I hope shine here in 2023.”

For Gavin Cross and Evan Carter, this season will feature more guideposts on that journey from Northeast Tennessee to potential MLB superstardom.