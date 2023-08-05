Branson Carswell

Carswell - He is one of the best on our team, especially among our linebackers.

It is good to have him as the leader of our defense and it is good for him to make plays before I have to do it. He is real good insurance and we can always count on him, no matter what.

Brandon Carswell - leading tackler, two years in row at D-B

I just love playing football. I just love aggression, I just love filling gaps, I love being aggressive with linemen, it is a fun sport.

It is great. The stadium is great, the atmosphere is amazing. Beating on those doors before the games, it is awesome.

I have been looking at a couple of schools. I haven't dialed in yet.

3rd year starting

I have come pretty far, in the weight room, in connections with my teammates.

Soph -

I just come in naturally, I came in and fit in with the seniors that year pretty well, the defensive connection was good.

Fullback - junior short yardage - same for Senior

I feel great about the offense.

Gavin Cummerford - OL - Sr

Tyler Grizzle - soph - He is just a beast

Brayden Simpson is a running back. He will be great for us.

I think our quarterbacks are strong too.

Gib Maupin, Will Hurd or Austin Sykes - QB - They can all three do the job.

LB - Kaden Kulbacki - He is certainly a threat.

Justin Hale - DL - quick

Nick McVey - DL, quick, strong

Tyler Taylor - CB

It is a good group.

I certainly want to beat Science Hill this year. It just makes me mad just thinking about that.

This year our schedule is definitely a lot harder so we have to be more prepared this year.

I like playing a hard schedule. I think it will prepare us well. It might get some people hurt, but we have a pretty strong secondary too.

It is just great. I just love how many people we have on our team. Some people might not be as a good, but they definitely help the team out.

It is pretty crowded. I come from a small middle school so it took a little bit of getting used to, but I am certainly used to it now.

I certainly want to get that conference championship this year. I think our teamwork is amazing this year, our connection with our senior class especially. Whether that is working out in the weight room without the team or just putting in the work.

Joey Christian

Carswell

Jacob Roller - modern day tackle leader 358

Branson has had well over 100 tackles in both his sophomore and junior years, led us in tackles both years. Branson is the kind of kid, he is just super. You want as many Branson Carswell as you can get on the team.

With his speed that he showed in track so he can run, he can get the ball sideline to sideline. The thing that Branson does the best is he is so smart. He wants to go and wants to studying engineering in college and he is going to be great at that.

The thing that Branson does the best is just play diagnosis. By the time we get to Friday night when we have showed on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, formations, what the opposing offense will get in formations, what the plays are, it is just uncanny.

His play diagnosis is unbelievable. There is a lot of times when he gets to the ball before the ball gets to where it is going because he understands what the play is. He is just able to use his intelligence for that, which makes him so good.

I like this bunch for sure. We are undefeated so always at this point and time you feel good about it. We haven't had to face a whole lot of adversity. It is a group that production, maybe we have lost some of that. At least at Dobyns-Bennett we lose about 40 to 45 percent of our roster every year, whether it be through graduation, rather it be through attrition, we are probably right about somewhere in there as far as our numbers and the kids that we have lost.

It is a group of seniors. Some of them played behind some guys that were talented last year for sure. We are looking for some of those guys to step up and play, maybe they haven't gotten a lot of experience that you would like to have for our senior standpoint at this point in time.

We have got some that are very experienced. They have led us through the weight room and our offseason conditioning and all the stuff we have done all through the winter, spring and summer.

I like this group. I like how we have worked, I like what we have done up to now. If we can stay healthy and keep that kind of attitude and play through some adversity when we get it, we will be fine.

Offense

QB -

When your quarterback that is leaving your program was about one pass away, and I could probably give him about 10 passes in the Oak Ridge game that if he had completed just one of those passes he would have had the all-time highest single season completion percentage in Dobyns-Bennett history.

You lose somebody like that, obviously there is a lot of worry and a lot of concern.

We have got four guys we are actually giving reps to right now.

In front right now - Maupin - Sykes, Blankenship

Will Hurd has been in program all four years. He understands the offense, a very complex offense, hugely complexed in what we ask out of our quarterbacks. He understands it.

We are not going to ask our quarterbacks to go out and throw for 300 yards and four touchdowns a game. Listen, 6A football is a line of scrimmage game. If we get into that, we are going to be in trouble.

Even though our skill is a little up this year in some of our skill guys, but we need those guys to get us in the right, understand is the middle field open, middle field close, read our yes-no routes or loads or whatever, alerts or pre-snap, get the ball where it is supposed to be and take care of the football.

The most important thing on every play that when we are on offense to make sure that the person with the maroon helmet and the gray spear on the helmet hands the ball to the referee. We can't throw interceptions. Jake threw 24 touchdowns and five interceptions, that is what allowed us to win and be successful.

We have got to take what the defense gives us. Don't be greedy. If you are greedy at the quarterback position you better have Brett Favre arm talent. He could get by with doing some stuff like that, but these guys ain't got that. We can't do that.

Whoever that is that shows up and can win the team and display that we can trust them they will be the starter and we will roll with them. That may linger into the season, I don't know, but it may not. The preseason scrimmages will be a big tale for that.

Will Hurd again - Will played slot and in our 10-personnel last year and played some special teams. Will understands the offense, he seems to be way ahead of the other guys right now in just understanding the progressions. We are complex, we are very complex, but if you break it down within the play and if you understand everything pre-snap, it is not complex at all.

It is read the flat defender and what we does and do this or read the safety. We do very little if any full field reads. We are not NFL complex, we are going to half field it and read it through the progressions there.

A lot of those kids are back.

RB-We feel very confident with the two guys who are returning. They were our first two last year. They are two guys that we obviously can count on and are going to count on for more. Splitting the time like they did neither one of them put up gaudy numbers.

Simpson - Every time our quarterback claps his hands back there he has got a chance to score. He is state qualifier for his freshman, sophomore and junior year in the 300 and the 110 hurdles. He has certainly got some foot speed when he gets into the open space in the back end. He can take it to the house and that is against good people.

Obviously Greeneville last year. He breaks a long one for a touchdown, outrunning some pretty fast people Greeneville has got.

Brayden Simpson, Peyton Franklin.

PF - He is a kid that does everything he is supposed to do. He has put on about 20 pounds of weight this year so hopefully he can run with a little bit more power, finishing runs that way. He has got great vision, he changes direction good. He does everything he needs to do in the hole, he does everything he needs to do outside of practice to make himself the best he can be.

Hayden Jobe - His vision is probably the best vision of anybody on this team. When the ball is in his hands, good things will happen.

OL - lost three starters

I really like our offensive line. I like how we have developed. I know they get coached as good or better than anybody certainly in East Tennessee and probably across the state. Coach Hayworth just does such an excellent job with them.

The problem we are having this year, I have always said 6A is a line of scrimmage game. You better have eight offensive linemen that you think you can win with. We are not there.

We have some good ones.

Will Ford - moving from right guard to center

Gavin Cummerford - staying at left guard

Those guys should be better than last year.

RG - Soph - We have never played a lot of sophomores - Tyler Grizzle. He is a very, very physical player. I don't want to slight anybody that has ever been in the program, but I don't know if we have ever had a more physical player in our program than he is right now as a sophomore. That kids honestly plays every play to try to hurt you. You should, that is how you play. He is doing such a great job. He is going to be quite a player for us.

T-That is where are kind of lacking right now to be quite honest with you.

Backup LB.tight end- moved to OT - Malachi Starnes - He is going to be a real good player for us on the offensive line. Just very athletic, just every strong.

OT - Jacob Isaacs -

Soph - Baker Correll - competing at OT

We are kind of letting them play it out and see who can win that through the preseason. That only gives us six, that is only six of eight.

Phil Fulmer used to say for every freshman you start is a loss in the SEC. I always kind of take that back, when you have sophomores that start, that is a correlation between losses and wins.

If they are the ones that give us the best chance to win that is how we are going to play it and who we are going to play.

WR

We like the athleticism and the skill of those guys. We replace some guys off last year's team that obviously did so many things great things for us. Hayden Russell, Jonovan Gillespie

Russell 400 yards, 9 TD - That is hard to replace

Gillespie He was just the ultimate athlete. Just a little guy out there that could catch and so hard to tackle, the first guy never tackled him. 4 TDs 700 yards receiving

How do we replace those guys, that is kind of hard to.

We like our guys there.

Dustin Freeman =- He has worked his tail off. He played some last year, I don't know if he ever made the stat sheet as far as a catch, but he runs great routes, he understand the offense. He does a great job.

backup to Freeman - Rome Pruitt - track kid, top-end sped similar to Russell. We can stretch the defense with them.

Slot - Dacarri Dixon last year lost him

Mason Kerkhoff - backed up Dixon last year

Trey Windham, very dynamic, great vision.

X side - Gillespie - Tegan Begley - He will absolutely go in on a 50/50 ball.

Tylen Taylor - in preseason last year, summer last year, moved from Cleveland in freshman year. last scrimmage, went to Cleveland...visits never see him again until January of this year.

WR - He can really stretch the field, he can pick them up and put them down. A long body, he is still learning in the system, but he is a player that can make plays for us.

Amari Maddux - moved in from Tri-Cities locality - A big tall kid who has a great catch radius, is certainly strong enough to win the 50/50 balls there. We have got to get him learning the system. He has got to get where he knows what he is doing in the system in his routes and where he lines up formationly and things like that.

All those guys right there, we really like those guys and there are even some guys behind them that honestly if they had to go in on a Friday night, sure, I feel very comfortable playing some of those guys.

Sr LB - very fast, 4x100, could be all-time leading tackler - Carswell. Strength-wise, he is a very strong kid that could do that. He would be very hard to stop near the goal line as far as if you say we just need one yard to get. He can run over you and fall forward for a yard.

Defense

Nick McVey

Just everything we liked about him at defensive tackle. He has thinned down a little bit so we thought we could slide him outside in the 5-technique. The thing about him is he is going to play just super hard. When the ball is snapped he is going to play super hard, he is as good a block destruction guy that we have had probably in the last 10 years.

He just absolutely defeated offensive linemen, does a great job with hands, just beating the block and getting off and running to the football.

Tenn High last year - He absolutely destroyed the guard, the ball got on the corner and who made the tackle for a three-yard gain on 2nd and 7. When your 3-technique is making that play you are like that is good. We like him out there at 5-technique.

He has got to refine and work on some of his pass rush moves if he going to be come off the edge. He is going to be an edge player so there may be times when we slide him back inside, but we like him out there.

Justin Hale - started every game last year at the 5-technique. Sliding him in.

He is a weight room guy. When you look at him he is absolutely jacked up, loves the weight room, strong guy, he is another guy that we think he can do exactly what Nick did. Just hold the gap right there, don't get drove off the ball, shed the block and get to the football. He can do that at a high level.

Cooper Martin

He could play outside linebacker or be that fourth rusher. It seems like we have had a Martin on this team at that position on defense for like five years now.

He looks a lot better. He looks quicker. He is really understanding there and he has really refined his craft a little bit.

Looking for 6 players for 4 positions

Not the biggest guys ever, but it is high school football. This ain't the SEC, we are not playing in Neyland Stadium, we play in J Fred. A smaller guy that will just sit in there and will fight for three seconds and run to the football, you can win in high school football with guys like that and those are the kind of guys we are going to run with.

NG - Luke Cox,

LB - Will

Carswell

Mike linebacker - Kaden Kulbacki - brother played at D-B. / Devin Murdock

I like both of those guys. As we go through the preseason and the scrimmages, it will be a determination to see who gets to play that Mike and if anything happens to Branson we would have to slide one of them over to play Will.

Those core six guys right there. We will see how it goes, but I think we can make it stingy to run the football against us. When it is a line of scrimmage game you can't have them line up and cram is down your throat. It just demoralizing if a team is going to be able to just line up in whatever and get 4 or 5 or 6 yards a play. You will win zero games if they can do that.

OLB -

Sam - Gabe Marshall . Peyton Franklin

CB '

Vitale - 3rd year starter

He has started for two years and played really good. He has got some bad things that happened to him. A super underthrown ball at Science Hill last year that the receiver come back and threw him out of the way and somehow we got called for pass interference on that.

Nigel has a lot of bad stuff, but I go back to Nigel's sophomore year against Maryville and their quarterback only threw one interception all year and it was the third game of the playoffs and Nigel picked him off in the end zone.

Nigel can play - Moved to boundary safety - replace Russell

That is probably the linchpin position on our defense. We are going to ask so much of that player right there and what he can do. We feel like Nigel can do that. If Nigel can make that play, he is our C-gap run player, if that ball gets put on the edge into the boundary he has got to make that tackle for a two-yard gain.

Also, if the 2-receiver goes vertical then he has to cover him man so that is a tough thing to say to say you have got to cover 40 yards vertically, but you have also got to stop the run for two yards. That is tough, we put them in a bad spot, but he has done great.

CB

Jai' Carnes / Zabian Goodwin

I like bound of those guys there.

Boundary corners

Tylen Taylor, He has all the skills to be a great corner.

Field Safety

Simpson, Windham, Tegley - We have got to find one of those guys. That is also a position, you have got to help in the run game, but you have got to come up and finish the run and be physical in those runs there. - possible committee

Two three-year guys in kicking - lost both of them

K - soph - Cooper McLain - soccer kid, - PAT, FG / Kickoff maybe

Espinoza - from Erwin

Jr - Cline

P-Manning Grayton

He was such a weapon. He had just height on the ball. We gave up very, very, very little return yards in the punt game just because he had such unbelievable height on the ball, but was able to get to get distance as well.

Those 3 battling for punting - We may have to get creative

When I look at it I am not sure I like anything on it.

Tough.

West Knoxville - Farragut - You are going to get a quality football team. They have a 3-star linebacker down there that has several offers all around. He is a player. We just know they are going to be extremely well coached. Eddie Courtney, I have been in this business for a long time. He is a state winning coach. He is about as fine of a coach, but I can also tell you in my 26 years, this is my 27th, there isn't a better man than EC. He is an absolute wonderful human being.

His kids are going to play hard and they are going to play the game the way the right way.

Then we come back to J.Fred for the Greeneville Greene Devils, who we haven't beat since 2002 before I got here. To think there is a team on your schedule you haven't beat in 21 years is quite daunting to say the least.

Coach Spradlin always has a physical team there and they are going to be tough. Their defensive corp is going to be as good as anybody that we have probably faced in the last 3 or 4 years maybe outside the Bearden team last year.

Asheville, N.C. - That is a new team. I heard this morning that lo and behold Asheville had a kid that transferred in from Tacoma, Wash, who is already committed to the Montana Grizzlies. If you are playing at Montana you are probably a pretty good football player.

Asheville has had 5 to 7 guys that have played in the NFL since 2000. We ain't got that so traditionally they are a very talented group of guys that is obviously going to be a big task for us.

Elizabethton - We haven't played Elizabethton in many years. Shawn Witten, back-to-back state champions and what kind of a program that Elizabethton has. That obviously will be such a huge task for us to play them.

Science Hill - We haven't had much success against them in the last 12 years so Coach Carter and his guys do such a wonderful job and obviously the talent they have is second to none in our area. We threw against in June and let me tell you, if anybody says their talent is down that is a lie.

The Watson kid, he is about as good looking for a kid as I have seen in this area in probably the last 10 years. He can absolutely fly and really tracks the ball well and does a great job for them. I am sure they are going to put him in the backfield. He is just going to be a touchdown every time he touches the ball.

I love our schedule, a little tougher, but my thoughts on that was come playoff time maybe we will be a little bit battle tester and we will have a few more scars on our bodies because those scars are going to make us tougher and a little bit hungrier and more mean come playoff time.

You have just got to play the next game. That is what we have got to do. We can look forward to anything else, just play the next game on the schedule and go from there and see how it goes. We have got to try to be 1-0 every Friday night.

*