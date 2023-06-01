For NASCAR fans who appreciate old-school short track racing with a southern flavor, the recent All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway was a treat.

Veteran NASCAR crew Chris Carrier was among those who marveled at the Speedway Motorsports makeover in rural Wilkes County.

“I thought the entire experience was amazing,” said Carrier, crew chief for the Henderson Motorsports Food Country Truck Series team. “As we got closer to the track, the yards, fields and business properties had cars parked all over and the facility itself looked great. To me, it was like going back to the 1990s when the sport was booming.”

Carrier knows the NASCAR game from all angles. Over the past three decades, he has worked with legendary drivers such as the late Dale Earnhardt and Alan Kulwicki and powerful owners such as Roger Penske.

The return trip to North Wilkesboro helped to put Carrier’s career in perspective.

“Some of the races last week were good and some were not so good, but that’s not what this was all about,” Carrier said. “It was about being back at an iconic place where a lot of NASCAR history was formed.

“It just gave me a great and proud feeling to see what was accomplished at Wilkesboro, and I’m hoping NASCAR will be back there soon for a points race.”

There was one down note for Carrier in Wilkes County, and it was a big one. Henderson Motorsports driver Parker Kligerman failed to qualify for Saturday’s Truck race on the tight 0.625-mile layout.

“That was a tough deal and we don’t really have any explanations for it,” Carrier said. “We just didn’t do our jobs well enough. No excuses.”

Through four events this season, Kligerman has failed to finish above the No. 31 spot.

“We’ve had several races where it looked like we were headed to really good finishes and things have gone wrong,” Carrier said. “We’ve been wrecked a couple times and had mechanical failures that were hard to explain.”

The 2023 woes come after a season where Kligerman finished on the lead lap in all 12 starts, posted eight finishes inside the top-ten and won at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“We been working very hard and spending a lot of money, but we just can’t seem to get things going,” Carrier said. “Sometimes racing is like that. We just have to keep grinding.”

With Kligerman running a full season in the Xfinity Series for the Big Machine Racing operation, the Henderson team has been forced to reduce its schedule by two events.

“The sky is the limit for Parker,” Carrier said. “He has a great opportunity in win races and run for a championship in the Xfinity Series, and we’re happy for him.”

Carrier said Southwest Virginia’s lone NASCAR operation plans to enter five more races this season, with the next stop coming on July 22 at Pocono. The team is building a new truck for the October event at Talladega.

“We will also be in Bristol in September, and we’re looking at the races in Homestead and Indianapolis Raceway Park,” Carrier said. “We’re taking this time to reset. We will come out with guns loaded for the remainder of our races and we’re hoping to come away with a win.”

Pit Stops: Following the sixth rainout of the season last weekend, the show resumes at Wythe Raceway Saturday with action in six divisions. In addition to the 602 Late Models, there will be twin Super Street races. The list of points leaders include Jerry Dillow (Bluefield, W.Va.) in Super Street, Derek Farris (Saltville) in Pro Mini, Phillip Hostetler (Rural Retreat) in UCAR, Gavin Arnold (Wytheville) in KCAR, Justin Blevins (Chilhowie) in Modified and Jamison McBride (Danbury, N.C.) in Crate Late Models. The June 10 program will feature the Mid-East Modified Series, with a $5,000-to-win Steel Block Bandits race set for June 17…Point leaders at Kingsport Speedway include John Ketron (Kingsport) in Pure 4, Keith Helton (Kingsport) in Late Model, Jamie Meadows (Meadowview) in Street Stock, Chris Amburgey (Hiltons) in Mod 4 and Josh Collins (Kingsport) in Beginner Front Wheel Drive…All area tracks have races scheduled for this weekend. The card at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park features a pair of Sportsman races, while the Southern All-Star Series is at Volunteer Speedway. There will also be a Hot Summer Nights Series Supercross event on Saturday at I-81 Motorsports Park in Greeneville.