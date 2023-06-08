Ron Capps knows the secret to Bristol Dragway.

Entering this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, the easy-going Californian tops all Funny Car drivers with six Thunder Valley wins.

What’s the key for Capps at the storied facility carved between the hills?

“There’s just times and places where you seem to do well,” said Capps in a Zoom conference. “From the first time we’ve raced at Thunder Valley, I loved every part of it. I’ve won with some great crew chiefs and teams.”

Capps also loves his new role as a car owner with his Ron Capps Motorsports entry. One year after winning his second straight Funny Car championship, Capps has advanced to three final rounds and trails only Matt Hagan in points.

The story of the 2022 Bristol conquest for Capps featured a couple twists. He qualified ninth, but still managed to defeat clever veteran Tim Wilkerson in the final round to become the first Toyota Funny Car driver to win in the new GR Supra.

With the guidance of battle-tested NAPA crew chiefs Dean “Guido” Antonelli and John Medlen, Capps executed only the second sub-four second Funny Car pass of the day in the matchup against Wilkerson.

“It’ll be weird not to race in Bristol on Father’s Day, but we’ve got some added excitement to the weekend due to the fact that we’ll be finishing the New England Nationals during qualifying,” said Capps, referring to last weekend’s rain-delayed event in Epping, New Hampshire. “I couldn’t think of a better group of fans to do that in front of than our Bristol fans.”

How good is Capps at Bristol? Consider that he established the Bristol Dragway Funny Car record for elapsed time with a 3.884-second pass in 2016.

“It’s going to be an epic weekend on Friday and Saturday at Bristol, and hopefully we can do well,” Capps said. “Thunder Valley has been good to me.”

In the most recent race at Chicago, Capps advanced to the 143rd final in his career before losing to Wilkerson.

Robert Hight currently ranks third in Funny Car points, with Alexis Dejoria and Wilkerson next in line.

This weekend will also feature competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series along with Pro Mod Drag and the Factory Stock Showdown. The Pro Mod category will run eliminations from Epping on Friday and Saturday.

There will also be an appearance from the Legends Nostalgia Nitro Funny Cars.

The first round of Top Fuel and Funny Car eliminations from the New England Nationals will be held in second qualifying round tonight at 8.