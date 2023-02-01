Campbell helps GW improve to 17-2

Ty Campbell tossed in 22 points as the George Wythe Maroons dominated the second half en route to a 77-50 non-district boys basketball victory over visiting Blacksburg on Wednesday night.

Reed Kirtner (15 points), Treyvon Rainey (11 points) and David Goode (10 points) also played well for GW, which trailed 30-27 at halftime.

However, the Maroons erupted for 50 second-half points as they improved to 17-2.

Chandler Montgomery led Blacksburg with 14 points.

Daniel Boone 60, Gate City 41

The struggles continued for the Gate City Blue Devils as they were dominated by Daniel Boone.

Bo Morris led Gate City with 13 points.

Graham 66, Galax 36

The Graham G-Men snapped a three-game losing streak with a resounding road win.

GIRLS

Gate City 46, Daniel Boone 40

Jaydyn Carico scored 14 points as the Gate City Blue Devils downed Daniel Boone in a game in Northeast Tennessee.

Makayla Bays added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who built a 10-point lead and then held on down the stretch.

Blacksburg 56, George Wythe 49

Riley Price pumped in 21 points as the Blacksburg Bruins bopped George Wythe for the second time this season.

Makaylan Luttrell led GW with 13 points, while Abby Berry scored a dozen points. The Maroons led 25-19 at halftime, but went cold over the final two quarters.

Rye Cove 48, J. Frank White 14

Naquila Harless had herself another high-scoring game with 15 points as the Rye Cove Eagles flattened J. Frank White from Tennessee.

Kaylee Lamb’s 12 points and Gracie Turner’s 11 points were also notable. The Cove led 22-5 after one quarter.

Hannah Daniels had half of JFW’s point total.