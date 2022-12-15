Jaloni Cambridge comes from a large basketball family.

She might be the best of the bunch.

Ranked as the top high school girls basketball player in the current junior class of 2024, Cambridge has drawn the attention of some of the most prominent women’s college basketball programs in the nation, from South Carolina, Tennessee, Connecticut, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Baylor and so many more.

“Jaloni has been great,” Ensworth High School girls basketball coach Mary Taylor Cowles said. “A lot of attention, a lot of phone calls, a lot of visits to our gym, to our school, but she is just kind of taking it in stride. I think that is a true complement to her mom and dad.”

Ensworth will make the trip to Bristol from Nashville next week for the 26th annual Doc Maples Holiday Hoops Tournament on Dec. 20-22 at Viking Hall. It will be the Tigers’ first appearance and will come as defending Division 2-AA state champions in Tennessee.

Cowles learned about Holiday Hoops through an email and then spoke to her athletic director about it. His reaction was enough said.

“He said, ‘Mary, that is a really good tournament for you to play in’,” said Cowles, who contacted Tennessee High girls assistant coach and tournament director Charlie Tiller, who was pleased to extend them an invitation. “We are excited about it.”

The 5-foot-6 Cambridge will be the headliner of the three-day, 10-team, 12-game event, with the Tigers slated to play Sullivan East in the last of four games on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

Cowles raves about Cambridge, who received her top-rated status from ESPN Hoopgurls,

“She is just a tremendous young lady. She is a hard worker, she is a student of the game, she knows basketball inside and out because she studies it. She watches game film all the time. She watches basketball all the time,” Cowles said. “She loves the game.

“There are really good players out there that are good because of the God-given talent that they have been blessed with. Jaloni Cambridge is good because of the God-given talent that she has, her love, her discipline in the game of basketball and her desire to just be better every day.

“She is good, but she is not satisfied with where she is. She wants to be better and better and better.”

One of eight children, Jaloni’s father, Desmond, played basketball at Alabama A&M and serves as Jaloni’s AAU coach. She has two sisters at the college level, including Jordyn, who is a senior sitting out this season due to an Achilles injury at Vanderbilt, and Kennedy, who is a freshman at Kentucky. She also has two brothers, Desmond, Jr. and Devan, who are both averaging double figures as seniors at Arizona State.

No wonder Jaloni hasn’t been overwhelmed by all the attention. She just loves to play ball, and has produced, averaging 16.9 points, 3.9 steals and 3.1 assists while earning MVP honors at last year’s Division 2-AA state tournament, leading the Tigers to a 25-4 record on the season.

“She is very level-headed, she knows there will be an opportunity down the road for her to display her talents at the next level,” Cowles said. “She has just been really, really good about it. She understands the importance of the classroom so she takes care of her academics.

“When the time comes we will all find out where she is going to spend her next stage of life playing basketball.”

Four senior starters graduated off last year’s team and three are now playing at the college level. Cowles said Jaloni will be the leader of this year’s squad, which is largely inexperienced, although juniors Sullivan Brown, Jayden Surratt and Camilla Garza have seen playing time. Two other juniors, Meredith Whitson and Ellee Williams, and several freshman are also expected to contribute for the Tigers, who are 6-2 on the young season.

“That team last year was a very special team. That team last year was a different team though,” Cowles said. “I am super, super excited about this year’s team. We are young, we graduated four of our starters last year, but we have a great group of young ladies that love to compete, love to play the game.

“I am excited about where we are going to be down the road come February and March.”

Cambridge will, no doubt, be the leader of the pack.

“There is great competition in our league so playing in tournaments like this where we see different talent, coach against different coaches, that is obviously going to be beneficial to us,” Cowles said. “For this team to be successful this year we really don’t have that standout two or three players. We have a very, very, very good basketball team that is led by Jaloni Cambridge, who runs our point.

“The thing that is so special about this year’s team is they are a basketball team and they know that they need each other and that has been really fun to coach.”

Cowles expects playing tournaments like next week’s visit to Bristol will definitely benefit the Tigers as they prepare for a rugged conference slate with such power-packed schools as Baylor, Father Ryan, Brentwood Academy, Harpeth Hall, Knox Catholic, Knox Webb and many more.

“Oh my goodness, when conference or league play really gets started up, playing great competition on the road is extremely important, just learning the different environments,” Cowles said. “It is my understanding there is a lot of love for girls basketball in that area as well so we are just excited to be part of it. I hear it is run very, very nice and we are just excited.

“I think our girls are excited. They are in final exams this week so hopefully we can get through that and get our minds more concentrated on basketball and just have some fun before the holidays.”

