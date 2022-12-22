Cambridge show was a hit at Holiday Hoops

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Thursday’s championship game of the Doc Maples Holiday Hoops girls basketball tournament had been over for nearly 30 minutes when Jaloni Cambridge finally emerged from the Ensworth locker room at Viking Hall.

The 5-foot-6 junior guard is coveted and adored by college basketball coaches and fans around the nation, but this is one superstar who favors a low-key approach.

Wearing glasses and blending in with her teammates, Cambridge described life as the nation’s top-ranked junior.

“That doesn’t bother me,” Cambridge said. “I’m just here to help the people behind and show that anything is possible.”

How good is Cambridge?

Consider that she has already led Nashville-based Ensworth to a pair of Division II Class AA state titles, including one as an eighth-grade starter with her older sister Kennedy.

Jaloni competes on the national level with the Under Armour AAA team and the United States 16-17 squad.

“I’ve traveled about everywhere with those teams and the experience really helps,” Cambridge said.

In Thursday’s matchup against the Honaker Tigers, Cambridge wowed fans with her offense, defense and court savvy.

Honaker coach Misty Miller was impressed with the Jaloni show

“We read a lot about her before the tournament and saw her play earlier this week,” Miller said. “She’s just an amazing talent and you can expect big things from her in the future.”

This success story runs deeper than a Stephen King novel. Jaloni’s older sisters Jordyn and Kennedy play basketball at Vanderbilt and Kentucky respectively, while brothers Devan (Auburn) and Desmond (Nevada) have also played prominent roles for their basketball teams, and are both now at Arizona State.

Jaloni’s father once led all NCAA Division I basketball players in steals.

“Every person in my family is a hard worker and athlete,” Jaloni said. “My family members have been through the high school and college process. They help me with everything and give me advice if I need it.

“My mother didn’t play a lot of basketball, but she has the focus to achieve anything she wants in life.”

The Cambridge guide to success in hoops followed an old-fashioned route.

“We grew up practicing against each other and going to different community centers,” Jaloni said. “My brothers are lot taller, so I had to learn to get my shot off.”

In addition to quick-release jumpers against a zone defense, Thursday’s five-star production featured scoop shoots, stop-and-go moves, alert entry passes, sudden steals and quickness. Lots of quickness.

“I told my players to just contain (Cambridge) as best as they could because an athlete like that is going to score. She has the ability to just take over a game,” Miller said.

Honaker junior guard Valeigh Stevens had an idea for what to expect.

“I played against Cambridge at a camp in Nashville, so I knew what kind of talent she has,” Stevens said. “We wanted her to shoot outside instead of driving to the rim, but that didn’t work too well. We tried to guard her, but she can jump over you. That girl is an unreal athlete.”

For various reasons, Stevens said she will remember Thursday’s dance with the star.

“My mother took a photo of Cambridge playing against me,” Stevens said.

So what impressions did the two-time Tennessee player of the year have of her visit to Bristol and Viking Hall?

“I liked this gym the first time I saw it,” Cambridge said. “I didn’t really shoot that well in Wednesday’s game, but I’m capable of hitting those shots and something just got into me today.”

For this rare athlete, the team bonding was more important than her 35-point explosion and tournament MVP award.

“To have the opportunity to compete with my team in a great event like this is truly a blessing,” Cambridge said. “I’m proud of how all my teammates stepped up.”