Animal Shelter of Sullivan County 423-279-2741 animal.shelter@sullivancountytn.gov 380 Massengill Rd, Blountville, TN, 37617 View on PetFinder
Butterfinger
Twenty-nine nominations were received for the Gene "Pappy" Thompson Award for Excellence.
Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
Law enforcement officials in Oklahoma are staying silent while they piece together what led to the killing of seven people on a rural property…
ABINGDON, Va. — Motorists who’ve recently chosen the northbound Exit 17 off Interstate 81 at Abingdon have encountered the new traffic pattern…
PREP ROUNDUP: Honaker clinches BDD baseball title; Cody Griffith (Virginia High), Aiden Pullon (John Battle), Brandon Bush (Chilhowie), Arin Rife (Richlands), Evan Hankins (John Battle), Sydney Bishop (Holston), Jordan Mooney (J.I. Burton) also shine
Jax Horn threw a five-inning no-hitter and struck out nine in the Tigers’ opening game 14-0 home win over Twin Valley on Tuesday night in the …