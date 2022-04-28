Watch Now: Food City announces foray into the hardware business

ABINGDON, Va. – The first in a series of local Ace Hardware stores is scheduled to open this July in Bristol, Virginia, through an arrangement with Food City.

Food City President and CEO Steve Smith announced Thursday the grocery retailer’s parent company will expand into the hardware business, with plans to open five or six Ace stores in the greater Tri-Cities area by the end of this year.

“We’re excited to announce our company will be joining the Ace Hardware family of stores,” Smith told the news media and about 75 Food City employees Thursday morning. “We look forward to bringing Curt’s Ace Hardware stores to locations where we know there is a need. Given our team’s vast merchandising and marketing expertise, I’m confident that our team will do an excellent job managing and operating these locations.”

The first location scheduled to open is in the Euclid Avenue shopping center, which Food City acquired a few years ago. Many of the locations are expected to go into centers owned by Food City or near existing Food City stores, Smith said.

Other planned locations include Abingdon, Piney Flats, Erwin, Elizabethton and Gray. Food City recently acquired the former Mize Farm & Garden Supply store in Gray and will convert it to an Ace store.

The investment is expected to be in the millions, Smith said, and employ between 100 and 200 people initially.

The company will continue to evaluate other towns where Food City operates.

“We’ll continue to look in other communities, particularly ones where you see a Food City to be able to leverage that and places we may already have real estate,” Smith said. “There are very few hardware stores in the greater Tri-Cities and we just see that as a need. I think they’ll be particularly popular in some of our more rural areas as time goes on. We’ve got a lot of stores in the coalfields, a lot of stores in smaller towns in East Tennessee and we look forward to addressing those.”

Smith said most stores will likely be between 8,000 and 12,000 square feet.

“Unfortunately, in a lot of our communities it seems the local hardware store has passed by. We think there is room for a local hardware store, just like there is room for a local grocery store that is family owned, well managed and can serve our community.”

Kyle Geffers will manage the 9,000-square-foot Bristol, Virginia store.

“They like to train every person in the store to be able to do every job,” Geffers said of the Ace model. “With Ace you don’t have to go to a big-box retailer to get a bolt. You walk in and get what you need…It makes it more customer-friendly. It’s about building that relationship with that customer.”

The stores will be named for Smith’s grandfather Curt Smith, who once operated a mercantile store in Grundy.

“We thought we were getting in the hardware business, we would go back to our roots and use Curt’s name,” Smith said. “We’re proud to be able to honor him.”

The three Ace stores that formerly operated in the Tri-Cities are now closed.

Smith said they began exploring this avenue last summer.

Ace Hardware locations carry a wide variety of top-quality products, including Benjamin Moore paints, Big Green Egg, Trager, and Weber barbeque grills, power tools and equipment, hardware, lawn and garden, and other home improvement supplies.

Ace Hardware is a Chicago-based co-operative that has more than 5,500 locations worldwide, with most independently owned and operated by local entrepreneurs. As a whole, the company reported revenues of $8.6 billion during the previous fiscal year with record fourth quarter revenues of $2.1 billion, according to the company’s 2021 financial report.

