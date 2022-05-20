Watch Now: Abingdon herbalist finds sweet success with custom tea blends

ABINGDON, Va.---Two years after opening Appalachian Teas & Botanicals, community herbalist Lori Briscoe is celebrating a flourishing Abingdon business, a dream she’s been cultivating ever since she was a girl listening to stories about medicinal herbs from her grandfather.

A cozy aromatic tea room in the back of Wolf Hills Coffee on Court Street is brimming with a tall shelf of jars filled with bioregional herbs, a mortar and pestle for mixing the herbs, and other materials for creating her custom tea blends.

Drawing inspiration from the stories told by her grandfather, Briscoe turned her love of herbs into a tea and botanical business in 2020 when she moved into The Spring House, a historic building on Court Street that also houses Wolf Hills Coffee, Tumbling Creek Cider Company, and Peddling Jack’s.

Her store is the culmination of a 20-year devotion to learning about the biological diversity and rich history of the Appalachian region.

The herbalist marries local herbs with black, green and other teas that come from sources throughout the world, offering customers a variety of tea blends, all of which contain herbs for supporting health and wellness.

Customers can choose from dozens of varieties, one of which is a Blue Ridge Breakfast Blend, a tea blended with ginseng leaf for improving overall health.

Another shelf in the tea room contains packages of “Wild Ramp Salt,” a collection of ground dehydrated ramp leaves, combined with salt from Saltville, Virginia.

“This is about as local as you can get,” Briscoe said, while adding the blend can be used as a seasoning.

Another product, “Forest Bathing Tub Tea” is deciduous tree leaves blended with essential oils, salt from Saltville, and Epsom salt.

“It’s just amazing taking a bath with the feeling like you’re in the middle of a forest,” she said.

Plants are something she’s very connected to and finds great joy in, the herbal educator and teacher said.

She shares her love for native herbs by leading a nature outdoor program, “Wednesday Wildlings” each season for children ages 5 to 9. Because of high interest in the community, she is offering two sessions of the program this summer.

Later this summer, she will begin accepting clients for wellness visits, performing comprehensive wellness assessments for a holistic approach to natural herbal remedies.

One of her favorite herbs on the shelf in the tea room is stinging nettle, a readily-available local herb she described as a “nutritional powerhouse.”

“It’s a brilliant plant to blend in any tea. It’s mild and salty earthy flavors are perfect for blends.”

Using the tag line, “plants, people, and place,” Briscoe operates her business with a passion for authentic healing---a method for taking care of ourselves by connecting to the places we live.

Her unique business strategy won her first place in the start-up business category for the 2022 Washington County Business Challenge in April, a business plan competition designed to attract entrepreneurs to start and expand their businesses. She also won a competition for “Best Pitch,” and most knowledgeable and equity awards, all of which earned her more than $8,000 to help grow her small business.

“I feel very fortunate since I started out flying by the seat of my pants and am now able to shape this love into a business that reflects my passions and my love for this region, community, and plants,” said the first-time entrepreneur.

Partnering with the Virginia Highlands Festival

Her contributions to the herbal industry are catching the attention of community leaders, who recognize her work.

Briscoe was asked to create a tea blend for the Virginia Highlands Festival this year that will represent the story of the 73-year-old summer event.

During the festival, Briscoe will be a special guest at Chef Chat: Broadening the Story We’ve Been Given,” an event hosted by Chef Travis Milton at 7:30 p.m. on July 20 at the Barter Theatre. The following evening on July 21, Briscoe’s signature tea blend will be served at 6:30 p.m. during a cocktail hour and at 7:30 p.m. during a supper at Hickory restaurant at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyard in Bristol, Virginia.

The signature blended tea “reflects the region’s history along with a global perspective at the same time,” she said.

The cocktail is a blend of Asian teas combined with regional ingredients that are significant to the Appalachian region, such as ginseng leaves, a panacea herb that’s been a defining plant in the Appalachia for centuries.

“Each herb was selected because it reflects something about the region or the story of the festival,” Briscoe said.

Rose petals are another ingredient in the custom blend.

“Rose petals often are thought of as a heart plant, not just romantically, but anything that brings beauty to a place. I can’t help but associate roses with Robert Porterfield and the cultural experience he helped to create for our region.”

Also, during the festival, Briscoe will host an “Appalachian Field & Forest Excursion” from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30 at Fairhaven Farm in the Alvarado community. Briscoe and participants will ramble through the fields and forest, uncovering native plants and their food and healing applications.

Sustainably grown and harvested

Briscoe’s haven for solitude and joy are usually out in the woods where she gathers herbs and continues her research on plants.

“The woods are like my church and I’m always gathering and learning,” she said.

In addition to the herbs she harvests locally, the herbalist partners with the Appalachian Harvest Food Hub which operates a Herb Hub in its Duffield, Virginia facility. Briscoe purchases plants that are sustainably grown and harvested at the Herb Hub.

She will co-host an event with Appalachian Sustainable Development at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at The Spring House to help bring awareness to the Herb Hub and the forest farming program offered by Appalachian Sustainable Development.

An “Appalachian SustainabiliTEA”, custom blended by Briscoe, will be introduced during the event. The tea will feature plants grown from the program’s network of farmers. According to Briscoe, proceeds from the event will benefit Appalachian Sustainable Development.

Botanical Book Lover’s Group

Briscoe launched a Botanical Book Lover’s Group in January as a way to gather friends who love to read about plants or the people who grow them.

The group meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays every other month at The Spring House at 112 Court Street in Abingdon. The group is open to the public and drop-ins are welcome.

The next meeting is May 26 when participants will discuss “Grandma Gatewood’s Walk” by Ben Montgomery and “When Grandma Took a Hike” by Michelle Houts.

To learn more about Appalachian Teas & Botanicals, visit the website at www.appalachianteasandbotanicals.com and follow the page on Facebook.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.