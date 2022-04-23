WATCH NOW: Abingdon business is all fun and games

ABINGDON, Va. — A new business in Abingdon is all fun and games, and the community is ready to play.

Wolf Den Games opened last October just as the pandemic was easing off, and months later the business is catching on as a play space and retail store — one of the first of its kind in town.

Will Adamson, who founded the Main Street business, said there’s nothing digital about his store, which focuses on board, card, miniature and role-playing games.

In case you don’t know how to play, they host instructional classes for some of the games, as well as free board game nights starting at 5 p.m. and running to 9 p.m. or later on Fridays.

Adamson, who has played miniature games for more than 10 years, said he was having to travel to Kingsport to connect with other players.

“I just felt like the time was right to open the store here in Abingdon. As far as I know, it’s the first time a store like this has been done here in town. And after being shut-in for months, people are ready to start playing in-person.”

Dave Carroll, co-owner of the business, said it’s refreshing to see a resurgence of board games in a world that caters to everything high-tech.

Lockdowns during the pandemic actually led to a renewed interest in board games, serving as a lifeline for people who had extra time on their hands or whose families worked remotely from home.

The increased interest in board gaming accounts for a dynamic growth of new tabletop games as well as store owners throughout the country who sell them.

“Shops like this one are where the conversations and excitement and the social aspects of the games happen,” Carroll said. “To me, board gaming is about spending time with people.

“You should be able to lose all night long at a good game and still have fun.”

One reason for its burst of popularity is the therapeutic benefits the games can offer.

“It’s like a therapy for some folks,” Adamson said. “I know a guy who just started Warhammer. He’s a state patrol officer, and he talks about this being his decompression time.”

The activity is becoming a trend among all ages, offering a social connection that’s not found in video games, say the owners.

“Gaming is done in person with physical books, physical dice and physical boards. It’s a tactile and physical pleasure to not be in front of a screen,” Carroll said.

Kristian Delaney of Bristol, Virginia shows up every Thursday evening to play Dungeons & Dragons, a fantasy tabletop role-playing game, with a group of gamers at the store.

“This has been a passion of mine for several years,” Delaney said, who described the Abingdon store as a new community where he can engage with and meet other gamers.

For gamer Ren Scott of Abingdon, who also participates in the group, the collaboration with his fellow players is what he enjoys the most.

More than Monopoly

The store owners can vouch for the variety of games that exist now, many of which line the shelves in their store.

Almost none of what is sold at the Abingdon store can be found at big-box stores, he said.

“Families who are only playing games like Monopoly or Trivial Pursuit are missing out on all the new, exciting stuff coming out,” Carroll said.

“We’re in a golden age of board games. Many new and exciting designs come out every year. And they’re not all super complicated.

Codenames is a simple game about wordplay. The goal is to crack the secret codenames of designated spies before your opponents do.

Catan, formerly known as Settlers of Catan, is a multiplayer board game first published in 1995 in Germany. The game can be played by young and old alike and is most loved for the way it keeps everyone engaged.

Carroll said he was first introduced to Catan in 2000. The game was later featured in 2012 in an episode of the television series “The Big Bang Theory.”

According to sales, Ticket to Ride is a customer favorite at the Abingdon store. The game is a cross-country train adventure in which players collect and play matching train cards to claim railway routes.

Collectible card games are another niche worth exploring, Carroll said.

A collectible card game, also called a trading card game, is first played with a pr-made starter deck then customized with an assortment of cards acquired by trading with other players.

Magic: The Gathering is a card game where players are wizards who try to reduce their opponent’s life total to zero.

Another store feature is miniatures games, such as Warhammer, one of the most popular miniatures wargames in the world.

In the game, miniature models represent warriors on a playing battlefield that features models of buildings, trees and hills.

Painting the Warhammer miniature figures can be as much fun as playing the game.

“People buy the figures blank and do their own personalized painting,” Carroll said. “There’s a joke that in miniatures there are really two hobbies. One is playing the game, and the other one is painting the figures. Many people spend more time on the painting part.”

Dungeons & Dragons is a powerhouse

Carroll said the real powerhouse of table top games are those that feature role-playing, such as Dungeons & Dragons.

“Just since the start of the pandemic, there’s been a huge uptick and interest in the game.”

The game is all about the world of make-believe, driven by the players’ imaginations.

Carroll describes a scenario of the game that might focus on a group of adventurers who reach a hidden Temple of the Giants high in a snowy mountain range. The players controlling these characters use their heroes’ unique skills and motivations to explore the temple, surviving its dangers and revealing its secrets.

Carroll recommends playing Dungeons & Dragons in a group with the same members week after week in order to create an ongoing storyline.

Wolf Den Games, located at 464A E. Main St. in Abingdon, is open noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday; noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For a calendar of events, visit the website at www.wolfdengamesabingdon.com. Follow Wolf Den Games on Facebook.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.