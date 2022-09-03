Watch Now - Unique local gifting company wins new location in Kingsport

ABINGDON, Va. --- The American dream is alive and well for an Abingdon business owner who has won the opportunity to expand her footprint into a brick-and-mortar space outside of town.

Cassie Rowe, who owns and operates Abingdon Gifting Company on West Main Street, will open a new pop-up shop in the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport, Tennessee beginning in October, carrying on a unique entrepreneurial adventure that just seems to get better with age.

With only $300 in hand and some “really big dreams,” Rowe opened the Abingdon, Virginia store in 2018 because there was nothing else like it around here, she said.

“Gifting is such a thing of the past. For someone to actually take time to put together a gift basket, it just doesn’t seem to happen much anymore.”

The business has grown by leaps and bounds, selling more than 700 customized gift baskets last year.

Looking to grow her business, she entered a contest in late 2021 offered by the American Dream Project, is an annual pop-up contest run by Hull Property Group, the real estate company who owns the Fort Henry Mall, to encourage small business success across America by connecting entrepreneurs with brick-and-mortar spaces.

“I thought I’d throw my hat in the ring, but at the same time I wondered how I would get it all done if I did win,” Rowe said.

And, she did win.

Notified this spring with the good news, Rowe was allowed to make the announcement public just a few weeks ago.

The Abingdon store owner was among numerous other local businesses that competed in the contest designed to support local businesses that need spaces to grow.

“Cassie’s business really stuck out to us because it was a business concept we haven’t had the opportunity to work with before,” said Korde Jones, marketing specialist for the American Dream Project, in an email this week. “We were inspired by Cassie’s drive and desire to expand her business. Her passion for running her business came across during her interview and we knew she would be a wonderful fit for Kingsport and the Tri-Cities area.”

According to Jones, Hull Property Group chose winners in 11 markets this year including Hendersonville, North Carolina, the next closest market to the Kingsport area. Kingsport is the only Tennessee location where the company has hosted a contest.

“Our program was started on the idea that small business owners are the future of retail. We love working with so many inspired and driven entrepreneurs and small business owners from all over,” Jones said.

Making new connections

Rowe will manage the pop-up store from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 before having to decide if she wants to enter into a rental arrangement after the rent free three-month term is up.

“Hey, if we knock it out of the park, we may just stay, and operate in both Kingsport and Abingdon,” she said. “We don’t know what to expect, but we’re really excited.”

The pop-up shop is nearly 3,000 square feet---twice as large as her store front in Abingdon. The signs for her new store, “Kingsport Gifting Company” are already in the windows.

“When I went to the mall to check out the space, I could visualize where all of my inventory will be placed. That’s how I knew I was where I needed to be,” Rowe said.

As the holidays get closer, Rowe usually ramps up her inventory---ribbons and packaging--- however, this year, she is doubling her inventory in anticipation for the Kingsport opening.

Rowe said her biggest goal is to meet new people and make new connections in the Kingsport area.

She plans to connect with potential customers while doing business in Kingsport---even if it is for just three months. “If we don’t stay in Kingsport long-term, customers can still order from the Abingdon Gifting Company,” she said.

She credits her determination to “pounding the pavement” for helping build her business in Abingdon since she opened nearly five years ago. “I like to meet my new clients in person so they know and trust who they are working with throughout their gifting journey with me,” she said.

Several corporate customers account for a majority of her business.

Rowe anticipates profits will continue to grow, especially after becoming a vendor for large accounts like Ballad Health, Delta Airlines, and the Bristol Casino.

“Executives and the CEO of the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol received one of my gift baskets when they were in town,” she said. “I’m now known as the gift basket lady there.”

When Ballad Health recruits a new doctor to the area, one of her gift baskets is left in the visiting physician’s hotel room as a courtesy.

Rowe also serves numerous Realtors and banks in the region with her custom gift bags.

A unique business idea

Before Rowe opened the Abingdon store, she worked in retail management for years.

When she resigned to pursue her dream job, it was the “most freeing and terrifying thing,” she said.

Rowe stumbled on a business venture practically untapped in the area.

The uniqueness of customized gift baskets is what sets this company apart from the rest.

Customers can either visit or call the store and specify what items they’d like to include in the gift basket. Rowe collects items from the shelves in her store, and if she doesn’t have it, her customers are welcome to bring items to the shop to be incorporated into the gift baskets.

Baskets can be covered in shrink wrap or topped with a bow. The basket is either delivered or the customer can pick it up. Her customers range in ages from teens to older people who are unable to come to the store. “I have a couple of older customers who don’t get out anymore and they call me for gift baskets and I deliver the baskets for them,” Rowe said.

“I often think of that quote that says, “I didn’t want to work a 9-to5, so I started my own business and now I work 24/7,” Rowe said with laughter. “We have a flexible budget for our customers. We can create a gift for as low as $5 to $10 or go all the way up to hundreds. We want to personalize the gift as much as possible.”

Some customers leave it up to her to create the perfect gift basket.

She recently built a large gift display featuring a camping chair and large umbrella, filled with all kinds of camping supplies.

“We’ve even used fire pits to fill with things like s’mores, popcorn, and hot chocolate.”

But, most gift baskets are not so extreme.

One of her best sellers is a charcuterie board packaged with food items like honey, fig spread, crackers, sausage and cheese, nuts, and popcorn. A relaxation basket may contain bath bombs, soaps and lotions, many of which are made by local vendors.

“A sympathy gift basket may contain gourmet foods or a blanket and a candle,” she said.

Most of the gift items in her store are from local vendors or small businesses.

She has generously stocked the store with locally-made items that are customer favorites. She sells honey from Abingdon Bee Company, Photos by Whitney, and barbecue sauce from Bristol Garden & Grill. She offers lavender products from Midfield Farms in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, Little Joy Flowers, and books by local author Greg Lilly.

“Just because it’s not made next door doesn’t mean it’s not made by a small business like me. We use a lot of companies that support causes like animal rescue, and turtle and bee research. Not only are you supporting us, you’re also supporting these causes.”

Rowe is making arrangements to offer merchandise from Fetching Apparel, a local company for pet lovers that donates a portion of its profits to animal rescue efforts.

Abingdon Gifting Company, located at 266 West Main Street, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Monday. The hours for the new pop-up shop in Kingsport, Tennessee are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.