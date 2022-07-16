Watch Now - Local teacher makes a unique career change

ABINGDON, Va. --- An Abingdon teacher has traded a busy classroom for an opportunity to comfort those in need.

Josh Sheets is on his way to becoming one of the town’s next funeral directors and embalmers only two years after leaving the classroom as a high school English teacher.

“It’s not just a job, it’s a calling,” said Sheets, 34, who has wanted to become a mortician ever since he was a child and witnessed the funeral of his elderly great-grandmother.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind. It never really left,” said Sheets, who chose a teaching career instead after friends and family discouraged him about entering the funeral business after high school.

After a “rewarding” 10 years as a Washington County teacher, Sheets knew that if he didn’t make the change now, he may never have another opportunity.

“Funeral service is something I’ve always wanted to do. I take a lot of pride in this career, and it’s something I believe is important.”

During the pandemic in 2020, the school teacher took a leap of faith and sought to change the course of his life.

After inquiring with several funeral directors in the area, Sheets was hired as a part time employee at Frost Funeral Home in Abingdon while continuing to teach at Abingdon High School.

By spring 2021, he was accepted as an apprentice at the funeral home.

“It was rough some nights when I got only two hours of sleep,” he said.

He’ll never forget his first meeting with Jack Frost, the owner of the funeral home.

“He stared at me and asked why I wanted to work for him. He thought it was unheard of and unusual for a teacher to want to do this,”Sheets said. “He couldn’t believe that someone with a successful teaching career would want to leave it behind,” It was hard for him to understand and I think it was for a lot of people.”

After all, the teacher’s work day would no longer end when the school bell rang at 3:30 p.m., and he’d have to work on weekends and sometimes in the middle of the night.

Despite the sacrifices Sheets would have to make on a daily basis, the young teacher finally convinced Frost his intentions were genuine.

“I told Jack that I’d do whatever I needed to do even if that meant cleaning a few toilets,” Sheets said with a laugh.

A typical workday meant getting a call at 2 in the morning, getting out of bed to dress in a suit and meet a grieving family who lost a loved one.

“You’re meeting these people at the worst time. It’s not a pleasant meeting, but they look to us to be the calm during their storm,” Sheets said.

“You have to figure out what you’re going to say to help. I really don’t think it’s something you can train for---I think it’s a calling. In this business, if you’re not able to understand and feel for these people to an extent, you’re not going to be able to help them,” he said.

Frost described Sheets as a “natural” for the job.

“Josh is so dedicated because he loves his work and he loves the people he meets. It’s a hard profession and not everyone is cut out for it. Josh is probably one of the best employees I’ve ever had. He’s that good at what he does,” Frost said.

After completing 2,000 intern hours at the funeral home last month, Sheets will pursue a degree in funeral service and mortuary science at Brightpoint Community College in Chester, Virginia. A husband and father of five young children, Sheets will do most of the hybrid training online in addition to monthly trips to the school.

“I feel like I’ve already gotten an education at Frost. I’ve learned so much, but there’s still a lot more to learn,” said Sheets, who has assisted in answering nearly 150 calls this year. “In one way or another, I was involved with all of them.”

Sheets said preserving dead bodies may seem creepy to some people, but it doesn’t bother him to perform embalming.

“Sure, embalming is an important part, but it’s only a small part of being a mortician,” Sheets said. “The greatest benefit is being there for people during their darkest hours. That’s my greatest reward.”

A youthful fascination

While Sheets was a student at Marion High School, he became fascinated by the funeral business.

His great uncle, a mortician at Seaver-Brown Funeral Home in Marion, performed the embalming on Sheets’ great-grandmother.

“After he embalmed her, she looked like she’d never been sick,” Sheets said. “I thought I’d like to do that for people---to be able to give the family that sense of closure.”

In the ninth grade, Sheets did some shadowing at Bradley Funeral Home in Marion.

“I got to see the different sides of it. The more I saw, the more I realized this is more than just dealing with the deceased.

“I do think working in the death care industry has made me more aware of my own mortality and especially my beliefs as a Christian. On many occasions I get to see how religious beliefs help people through the grieving process,” he said.

After high school, Sheets changed his plans to attend Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science and enrolled at Emory & Henry College where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 2010.

“An English degree. I thought ‘what am I going to do with an English degree.’ The following year, he earned a master’s degree in education, enabling him to work for Washington County Public Schools.

The first two years after graduating from college, he was hired to teach English and English Honors classes split between Patrick Henry and Abingdon high schools. In 2014, he was hired fulltime at Abingdon High School.

“But, don’t get me wrong. I don’t regret one day I spent teaching,” Sheets said. “I think teaching has enabled me to develop empathy---dealing with students and striving to relate well.”

Sheets said the beauty of being a funeral director once he graduates will be working in a small town and community. He often sees families that the funeral home has served and helped through hard times.

It’s building those relationships with people that make his work rewarding, he said.

“Teaching was very rewarding in a lot of ways, but it never felt like it’s where I needed to be,” he said. “This feels like home.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia.