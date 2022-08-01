UVA Wise Business

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise) is offering a new program to help.

The CO.STARTERS Core program is a 10-week cohort that equips aspiring entrepreneurs with the insights, relationships and tools needed to turn ideas into action, and turn a passion into a sustainable and thriving endeavor. It’s a program started in 2008 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as part of the city’s five-year Main Street revitalization effort.

Blake Salyer, UVA Wise’s ecosystem and innovation manager, said he and his colleagues selected the program because it was a good fit for smaller towns and rural communities.

The program has had great success. Ninety-seven percent of the businesses launched out of CO.STARTERS survive the first-year mark and it has a 92% successful launch rate. To date, more than 21,000 businesses launched using the program, Salyer said.

It’s open to anyone in Southwest Virginia ready to transform their idea into a thriving business, Salyer said.

“We wanted to have a program that would meet entrepreneurs where they are. This program supports entrepreneurs of all types but specifically those who have the idea but haven’t taken the leap. It meets their needs to get them started,” Salyer said.

Participants can be business owners wanting to pivot to a new service, pursue a different opportunity, or someone with a new idea that has never started a business.

UVA Wise hopes the program will create new businesses and ventures to help revitalize the region’s downtowns and main streets.

“Many of the businesses that will come out of this program will add character, charm and personality to the cities and towns they locate to,” Salyer said.

At the end of the program, participants will also learn about new funding opportunities and location incentive programs.

Themes for the sessions include knowing yourself, knowing your customer, finding the right solution, getting the relationship right, building blocks, structures and systems, discovering the bottom line, financial modeling and planning for growth.

“We want to support starters through the idea stage and early phases of their business, providing them the guidance to give them the confidence to succeed,” Salyer said.

Participants must apply by August 5, and the cost is $150. Certain communities may partner to offer scholarships to participants from their area. Current UVA Wise students who are members of UVA Wise’s NEST, the college’s entrepreneurship club, are eligible for a scholarship to cover the registration fee, too.

The cohort begins August 18 with sessions held Thursdays at 6 p.m. Sessions one and 10 will be held in person at UVA Wise’s Oxbow Center in St. Paul. The majority of the sessions—two through nine—will be held virtually via Zoom.

Salyer will serve as one of the co-facilitators along with other partners including GO Virginia Region 1 and Opportunity SWVA. UVA Wise Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Shankar Naskar will serve as a mentor for the program in providing input as participants evolve their ideas into opportunities.

Sessions will have additional guest speakers including a wide variety of subject matter experts and entrepreneurs to share experiences and give advice on topics regarding starting a business, Salyer said.

Salyer said one of the best benefits of the new program is the support of peers participating together as well as mentorship from a community of experienced and new business founders.

“They will be so many people cheering you on as you create and build your new business,” Salyer said.