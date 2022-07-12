Two Duck Donut locations planned in the Tri-Cities

Duck Donuts is coming to the Tri-Cities.

The company that began in Duck, North Carolina in 2006 said Bristol, Tennessee was one of 19 new locations for the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company with more than 100 locations.

“We’re very excited to welcome our newest franchise partners to the Duck Donuts family and look forward to strengthening our footprint across the United States,” Eric Lavinder, Duck Donuts chief development officer, said. “We are confident that through their enthusiasm, passion for the brand and experience, this group of franchise partners has the ability to launch and manage a very successful business, as they work to introduce the warm, delicious and made-to-order Duck Donuts experience in their markets.”

A Duck Donuts PR spokesperson said through email that John Williams, the local franchise owner for the two potential locations, was focused on opening one location with an option for a second store. The spokesperson said the site under consideration is centrally located to serve the Bristol area.

The 19 new stores announced Tuesday range from Arizona to Massachusetts to Florida.