 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TVA fly fishing event brings agencies together to understand outdoor tourism
0 comments
top story

TVA fly fishing event brings agencies together to understand outdoor tourism

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a fly fishing guide led Chris Quillen, a customer service manager with the Tennessee Valley Authority, and BTES Director of Engineering Clayton Dowell through the South Holston tailwater, just downstream of the South Holston Dam in Bristol, Tennessee. TVA fisheries biologists also gathered samples there to check the health of the fish population. Both activities were part of an event organized by TVA, said Mary Ellen Miller, community relations program manager for TVA’s Boone Dam repair project. Miller said that about 75 people attended, including U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, and Jim Bryson, Tennessee’s deputy commissioner for parks and conservation. “South Holston [Tailwater] has a $4 million impact on the region annually,” Miller said. “The purpose [of this event] was really to bring together representatives of a number of agencies and officials who see the value of tourism in our region.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How many credit cards should you have?

Watch Now: Related Video

How many credit cards should you have?

Watch Now: Related Video

How many credit cards should you have?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+30
California and other parts of the West broil and burn
National News

California and other parts of the West broil and burn

  • Updated

Firefighters working in searing heat struggled to contain the largest wildfire in California this year while state power operators urged people to conserve energy after a huge wildfire in neighboring Oregon disrupted the flow of electricity from three major transmission lines.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts